Who is Joe Boyle and Why is He Starting For Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday?

Boyle, who the #Rays acquired in the Jeffrey Springs deal, led the team in K's (21) and innings (15.1) this spring. He also walked 10 batters.



In his @MLB career with Oakland, Boyle was 5-6, with a 5.23 ERA, 71 K's and 45 BB.



First Rays regular-season start is upon us. https://t.co/Fg1gkHNzkn