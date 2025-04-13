Who is Joe Boyle and Why is He Starting For Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday?
When the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon at Steinbrenner Field, they'll do so with a different starting pitcher on the mound than originally reported.
The electric Shane Baz has been pushed back to give the starters another day of rest, with Joe Boyle taking his place.
So, who is Boyle? First, he was acquired by the Rays this offseason in the deal that sent lefty Jeffrey Springs to the Athletics.
Furthermore, he features excellent stuff, but there are questions about his command.
Per Rays' reporter Ryan Bass:
Boyle, who the #Rays acquired in the Jeffrey Springs deal, led the team in K's (21) and innings (15.1) this spring. He also walked 10 batters.
In his @MLB career with Oakland, Boyle was 5-6, with a 5.23 ERA, 71 K's and 45 BB.
First Rays regular-season start is upon us.
Those questions have persisted down at Triple-A Durham, where Boyle has struck out 10 and walked six during eight innings. He has an 0-1 record and a 2.25 ERA.
The Rays enter play on Sunday at 6-8 overall and in last place in the American League East. The Braves are 4-10 and in last place in the National League East.
First pitch is set for 1:40 p.m. ET. Chris Sale will take the ball for Atlanta. The reigning Cy Young winner in the National League, he's 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA.
The Rays will host the Boston Red Sox for a new series beginning on Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET.
