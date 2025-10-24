Yankees, Astros Named Potential Trade Suitors for Rays Slugger by Former MLB Exec
The Tampa Bay Rays are at a bit of a crossroads heading into the offseason. They are coming off a season in which they won only 77 games, but there were a number of positives to take away from their performance.
A nice nucleus is emerging, especially in the lineup. Junior Caminero is a legitimate star at third base. Across the diamond, the team has Jonathan Aranda. Carson Williams, Chandler Simpson and Jake Mangum provide a lot of optimism as well for the future.
It will be interesting to see what avenue they take to upgrade around their core. And which of the veterans who are on the roster will be retained for the 2026 season?
Designated hitter Yandy Diaz has been involved in trade rumors for a while. It is a bit of a surprise that he is on the team even at this point. Another player to keep an eye on is second baseman Brandon Lowe.
Yankees, Astros named suitors for Brandon Lowe
He has been mentioned as a trade chip since the Tampa Bay season ended a few weeks ago. Recently, he was named one of the 10 stars likeliest to be on the move this winter.
Plenty of franchises around the league could use a power-hitting second baseman who has some positional versatility. Coming off the second All-Star season of his career, he could fetch a solid return on the trade market.
Which teams could make a move to acquire him? Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has mentioned the New York Yankees and Houston Astros as two potential suitors.
The Yankees' inclusion on this list will raise some eyebrows because they have Jazz Chisholm Jr. entrenched at second base. Third base looks to be Ryan McMahon’s spot after being acquired from the Colorado Rockies ahead of the trade deadline.
Could New York contemplate another defensive change for Chisholm? He has the ability to play third base, shortstop and center field. He is a far superior defender compared to Lowe, so finding a fit for the Rays slugger is difficult currently.
Astros are better fit for Brandon Lowe than Yankees
For the Astros, the fit for Lowe is much easier to see. They need help in the infield, and he could slide right into the starting spot at second base.
That would keep Jose Altuve in the rotation of left field and designated hitter. At this point in his career, the less he is asked to play in the field, the better. He is a major liability, no matter where the team puts him defensively.
A power lefty bat is exactly what Houston could use more of. Too often this past season, their lineup was heavy on right-handed hitting. Bringing in someone of Lowe’s caliber would help them balance things out.
Despite entering his final year of team control, Lowe should command a solid return price on the market. He is one of the best-hitting second basemen in baseball and provides a lot of value with his bat.
With a 123 OPS+ and slugging percentage of .481 in his career, he would provide any team that acquires him a legitimate source of power and run production in the middle of their lineup.