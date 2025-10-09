Yankees Outfielder Seen as Potential Target for Rays in Free Agency
The offseason has officially started for the Tampa Bay Rays, who did not reach the playoffs for the second straight year. This team has a good amount of talent, and that could make it a contender once again in 2026.
While the talent might be there for the team, they could see a potential shakeup this winter, whether it be with additions or subtractions. Two players who have already been rumored as trade targets quite a bit are Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz.
As two veterans over 30 years old, they might not fit into the long-term plans for the franchise, and they could bring back a nice haul of prospects. Moves like this are something that the franchise has done frequently to keep their farm system as one of the best in the league.
However, with new ownership coming in, the hope is that the team might look to spend a bit more this winter. Whether or not that transpires, the team does have a couple of areas where they need some help.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a logical target this offseason for the Rays being outfielder Austin Slater who spent time in 2025 with both the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.
Will Slater Help the Outfield?
The 32-year-old outfielder has bounced around a bit in the last couple of years, but he has been able to have some solid campaigns in the Majors. For his career, he has slashed .248/.336/.384 with a slugging percentage just under .400 for his career, Slater has some good pop in his bat.
He would really fit in as a potential option against left-handed pitching. In his career, he has slashed .267/.357/.430 against southpaws, which are some substantial numbers. When used properly, the veteran outfielder can be a useful weapon.
In 2025, with the Yankees and the White Sox, he slashed .216/.270/.372 with five home runs in 65 games. The current outfield situation of the Rays has a lot of young speedsters, but the unit is lacking power. While Slater wouldn’t be an everyday player, he could be a solid platoon option.
Depending on how much Tampa Bay is willing to spend this winter with new ownership, Slater could be a value addition at a cheap cost. While he could help as a platoon bat, it would be ideal if additional help were added to bolster the outfield.