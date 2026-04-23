The Free Agency Signing the Rays Should Be Quietly Celebrating

As the Tampa Bay Rays finished up their series against the Cincinnati Reds, the team saw an excellent performance from one of their free agent signings in the win.

While it might have been a disappointment to lose the series at home to the Reds, the Rays have been playing some good baseball so far this season. Coming into the campaign, there was a bit of uncertainty about the direction of the franchise.

Tampa Bay made a lot of moves that indicated they might be looking to retool a bit and focus on the future. However, at the same time, they also brought in a couple of veteran free agents to help fill areas of need.

The Rays always try to balance between being a contender and thinking about the future, and this year feels like a perfect example of that. While it might be early in the season, they have done well and are competing in the American League East, while also getting a massive influx of talent for their farm system.

On Wednesday, the Rays turned the ball over to free agent signing Nick Martinez, and he put together a fantastic performance against his former team. So far, he has proven to be an excellent addition.

Tampa Bay Should Be Celebrating Martinez's Signing

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Even though the Rays might have brought him in late in the offseason, he has been an impact addition for the team. Against the Reds, he put together his best start of the year, totaling eight innings and allowing just one run on five hits.

Following his best start of the year, Martinez now has a 1-1 record and 2.10 ERA on the campaign. The ERA is in an elite category through five starts, and Tampa Bay has to be thrilled with the production that they have received from him.

With the team trying to contend in the AL East, the signings of Steven Matz and Martinez for the rotation have really worked out well for them. Even though Matz might have gotten roughed up in his last start, he has done well overall. Martinez has also been excellent with the recent outing, capping off a great start to the campaign.

Even though it is still early in the season, Martinez has proven to be arguably the best free agent addition for the team so far. Tampa Bay doesn’t spend a ton of money in free agency, but Martinez has worked out well.