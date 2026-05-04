Biggest Changes for the Rays Since Opening Day

The Tampa Bay Rays came into the 2026 MLB regular season with incredibly tepid expectations.

They were projected by many people to finish in last place in the American League East and be an afterthought in the playoff race. Alas, that has not been the case thus far, with the Rays being one of the best teams in baseball.

Their 20 victories entering play on May 3 were the second most in the AL behind only the New York Yankees, whom they already own a sweep over. Expectations are changing for Tampa Bay by the day, looking more and more like a playoff contender.

What has changed for the team since Opening Day? Here are three of the biggest, with some unfortunately not being very positive.

Chandler Simpson, Lead-Off Hitter

Apr 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) reacts after hitting a triple against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Coming into the year, there was a lot of discussion about how the outfield for the Rays would shake out. It wasn’t a strong positional group in 2025, and nearly the entire depth chart was overturned this offseason.

One of the players Tampa Bay was hoping would emerge is Chandler Simpson. Possessing elite speed and contact ability, he has all the tools to excel as a table setter atop the lineup, but it wasn’t his offensive approach keeping him out of the lineup; it was his defense.

With improvements made with the glove and his offensive skill set shining through, Simpson has assumed an everyday role in the lineup in left field. He is performing at an incredibly high level and is a major reason the team is finding as much success as it is.

Jake Fraley and Jonny DeLuca deserve credit for their performance in the outfield as well, along with utility man Ryan Vilade.

Ryan Pepiot Out For Season

Mar 17, 2026; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot (44) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The starting rotation was expected to be a strength for Tampa Bay in 2026. Veterans Steven Matz and Nick Martinez were added to help replace Adrian Houser, who departed in free agency, and Shane Baz, who was traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

They have lived up to expectations thus far, and Shane McClanahan is improving with each start. Drew Rasmussen has been excellent as the staff anchor, but the group was dealt a blow when it was revealed that Ryan Pepiot won’t be pitching this season.

Some hip inflammation that wasn’t thought to be serious turned into the talented righty needing to go under the knife for surgery. That is a massive blow to the Rays’ pitching staff, given the role he was expected to fill.

On a positive note, manager Kevin Cash did say he should be ready for spring training in 2027.

Griffin Jax Opener Role

Apr 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Expected to help fill the late-inning void created by Pete Fairbanks having his player option declined, Griffin Jax got off to a brutal start in 2026. He struggled with control, issuing a ton of walks, which led to him blowing games.

However, Cash has found a role for Jax to make an impact and perform at a higher level. In his last two appearances, he has been used as an opener ahead of Jesse Scholtens, and the results have been fantastic.

When pitching on four days' rest, even out of the bullpen earlier in the year, Jax has been performing at a high level. Expect this to be something Cash sticks with, especially as the bullpen gets some arms back from the injured list to bolster the relief depth.