Griffin Jax Thriving in New Role With Rays Pitching Staff

Ahead of the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays made a surprising move as a buyer despite their place in the standings.

They took full advantage of the Minnesota Twins’ fire sale, acquiring relief pitcher Griffin Jax in exchange for starting pitcher Taj Bradley. It was a great deal for the Rays, who had plenty of starting pitching depth but needed help in the bullpen.

The trade looked even better when Tampa Bay declined the team option on closer Pete Fairbanks. Jax had the numbers to thrive in a late-game, high-leverage role, and that was the plan coming into the year.

Alas, things didn’t go as planned. He struggled mightily out of the gate with inconsistenices to the tune of an 8.00 ERA through his first 11 appearances and nine innings of work. However, things have begun to turn around for him after manager Kevin Cash changed his role.

Griffin Jax thriving as opener for Rays

Apr 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In his last two appearances, Jax has been deployed as the opener with Jesse Schlotens as the bulk inning guy behind him. It is a strategy that has paid dividends in the early going, with the talented righty thriving as a starter.

On April 26, against the Minnesota Twins, he started for the first time this season. He was excellent, throwing 2.1 innings while allowing only one hit and issuing one walk with two strikeouts.

It worked, with the Rays coming away with a 4-2 victory. On May 2, the same arrangement was used. Jax started the game against the San Francisco Giants, and Schlotens was called upon out of the bullpen after him.

Once again, Jax dominated. This time around, he threw 2.2 scoreless innings, once again allowing only one hit and one walk to go along with two strikeouts.

What was plaguing Jax at the start of the season was his inability to locate pitches. He was struggling with his control, issuing seven walks in nine innings of work before transitioning into an opener’s role.

His walk rate of 15.4% entering his start against the Giants is still way too high, with the MLB average being 8.5% and his career rate being 7.3%. It has certainly improved as a starter, issuing only two walks in five innings of work.

There is some stuff to like about his Baseball Savant metrics as well. His fastball velocity is elite, and he is racking up whiffs and chases at a high rate. If he can continue curtailing the free passes, all of his numbers are going to improve across the board.

Rumors swirled over the winter that Tampa Bay was considering converting Jax to a starter, and his performance as an opener proves it may have been the right call all along.