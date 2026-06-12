Erik Neander Shares Positive Update on Injured Rays Outfielder

The Tampa Bay Rays have been dealing with a ton of injuries this season, both to players in their lineup and on the pitching staff.

Entering play on June 12th, they have 11 players on the Major League injured list; seven of them are on the 60-day IL. Starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot is out for the season, while infielder Gavin Lux and relief pitchers Michael Grove, Edwin Uceta, Steven Wilson and Manuel Rodriguez have yet to pitch this year.

One of the players on the 10-day IL is outfielder Jonny DeLuca. He has been plagued by injuries in recent years, the only thing truly holding him back from being a consistent contributor to the Rays.

He has not appeared in a game for Tampa Bay since May 22, but he could be returning to the team in the near future. President of baseball operations Erik Neander recently provided an update on his status.

Jonny DeLuca progressing in his rehab

May 2, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jonny DeLuca (21) steals second base during the third inning against San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field. | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

According to Neander, DeLuca is going to start a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Durham Bulls tonight, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on X. There is no set time frame for a return, as the team is going to take things day by day.

How he feels and getting his timing back will dictate how the rehab process progresses.

"Would certainly expect a handful of rehab games at minimum," Neander said, via Topkin.

This is great news for the Rays, who are also without Jake Fraley in the outfield. Lux was also expected to chip in as a utility player in the grass in addition to playing second base.

#Rays Neander, also on @957WDAE, said OF Jonny DeLuca (right hamstring) starts rehab tonight with AAA @DurhamBulls. No set timeframe, will go day to day based on how he feels and timing at plate, "would certainly expect a handful of rehab games at minimum." — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) June 12, 2026

DeLuca has been playing well for Tampa Bay this season, producing a .269/.298/.412 slash line with an OPS+ of 96. He has hit two home runs and 11 doubles in 125 plate appearances, knocking in 19 runs and stealing six bases.

There weren’t extreme splits when facing left or right-handed pitching, but DeLuca was producing better power numbers against southpaws with a .500 slugging percentage, compared to .348 against righties. His OPS+ numbers, per Baseball Reference, are also much better against lefties than righties.

Where manager Kevin Cash is missing him the most is as a defensive replacement late in games. DeLuca is an elite player with the glove, recording a +3 Fielding Run Value on Baseball Savant, which is in the 81st percentile.

His Range is also excellent, with an Outs Above Average of +3, being in the 85th percentile, along with his +1 Arm Value. His Arm Strength is in the 82nd percentile, and his 29.2 sprint speed certainly helps, as that puts him in the 92nd percentile.