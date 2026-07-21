Rays Need to Aggressively Pursue Impact Bat for Stretch Run

The Tampa Bay Rays have solidified themselves as one of the premier teams in the MLB this season.

Despite coming into the 2026 MLB regular season with virtually zero expectations, they have been one of the best teams in baseball since Day 1. Right now, they are relying on a group of six players who are doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

Third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz, starting pitchers Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez and closer Bryan Baker, who were all All-Stars, and first baseman Jonathan Aranda are carrying this team.

While the pitching staff has received excellent contributions from others, the lineup is in dire need of an upgrade. Caminero, Diaz and Aranda are as good a trio as there is in baseball, and it is up to the front office to get them some help.

Rays need to add impact bat at deadline

Oct 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays president Erik Neander during the ALDS workout day against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Which is why the second-half All-Star prediction made in this week’s MLB power rankings over at The Athletic (subscription required) being “A trade deadline acquisition for the lineup” makes so much sense.

The team could use an upgrade offensively, either up the middle in the infield, where Taylor Walls, Ben Williamson and Richie Palacios have handled most of the action at shortstop and second base, or in the corner outfield.

Adding an impact bat to this group would help take the team to another level. Victor Mesa Jr., Jonny DeLuca and Ryan Vilade have provided the team with stellar production while being pushed into bigger roles, but the time is now to bring in a bona fide upgrade.

The American League may never be as wide open as it is right now. The Rays need to take advantage of this and bring in the kind of player who can help propel them toward a World Series title.

Rays need to add help to incredible trio

Aug 5, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) and third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrate after the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Armed with a deep and talented farm system, Tampa Bay has the ammunition to make a splash acquisition ahead of the deadline, if not multiple trades. The front office did a great job of restocking the organizational depth chart this winter, and some of their brightest prospects have truly taken off this season.

While the pitching staff can certainly use some reinforcements as well, especially with Shane McClanahan, Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour likely working on some sort of innings limit, the lineup is where the team needs an upgrade the most.

Caminero, Diaz and Aranda have been up to the task thus far and are showing no signs of slowing down. But it would certainly be nice to take some of the pressure off them and extend the lineup beyond the top three with another threat in the lineup.