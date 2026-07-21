Rays Young Oufielder Taking Full Advantage of Opportunity

The Tampa Bay Rays didn’t get off to the kind of start they were hoping for in the second half of the regular season after the All-Star break.

They went on the road to face the Boston Red Sox for four games, with a doubleheader on the first day. The Rays ended up getting swept by their American League East rivals, allowing the New York Yankees to inch closer in the division race.

There weren’t many positives to take away from the losses to the Red Sox, with the team failing to click on any cylinders. But they were able to get back in the win column against the Toronto Blue Jays, snapping a five-game losing streak in the process.

One of the driving forces behind the victory, and only bright spot against Boston, was outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. An under-the-radar acquisition this offseason from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league infielder Angel Brachi, he has been providing a power boost at the plate, doing his best Junior Caminero impression.

Victor Mesa Jr. stepping up for Rays

Jul 20, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the 7-1 victory over the Blue Jays, Mesa launched his eighth home run of the season. It was the third consecutive game that he has hit a long ball, as he was responsible for the team’s only run in a 6-1 loss on July 19 and hit a solo shot in their 7-6 loss on July 18.

He has done as good a job as the team could have hoped, stepping into the role that was projected to be held by Jake Fraley. But he has been sidelined since mid-May and recently suffered a setback, experiencing discomfort in his groin after undergoing hernia surgery.

In need of a left-handed hitting outfielder, Tampa Bay turned to Mesa, and he has answered the call. He has provided power against right-handed pitching, hitting seven home runs in 95 plate appearances. In a limited sample size against left-handed pitching, he has more than held his own with a .264/.300/.474 slash line in 21 plate appearances.

That has culminated in an OPS+ of 113, providing above league-average production at the plate. Along with his hot bat, Mesa is a reliable option defensively, with his +4 Fielding Run Value being well above average as well.

Victor Mesa Jr. has homered in 3 straight games. 8 HR on the year with a 120 wRC+. He's made the most of every opportunity he has gotten and has looked great with Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/1QAFHT3M86 — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) July 20, 2026

Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Rays front office is going to be on the lookout for upgrades offensively. Mesa’s production has certainly lessened the need to go all-in for an outfielder, which will enable them to focus on upgrading elsewhere.

The middle infield could certainly use some help. Taylor Walls is a defensive whiz at shortstop but doesn’t offer much offensively. No one has stepped up to replace the production of Brandon Lowe at second base, who is mashing his way through the 2026 campaign with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Only 24 years old, Mesa is quickly establishing himself as part of the team’s long-term plans as a platoon outfielder, capable of covering all three spots in the grass.