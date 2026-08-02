Grading Rays Acquisition of Freddy Peralta From Mets in Four-Player Trade

As the Tampa Bay Rays get ready for the MLB trade deadline on Monday, the team has already addressed one of their needs.

With the best record in the American League, the Rays were expected to be one of the more aggressive teams coming into the trade deadline, and that has been the case.

While there is still time, there has been quite a bit of action already. Of the moves made so far, one of the biggest ones that had an impact on Tampa Bay as well was the Detroit Tigers trading starter Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As the Dodgers go for their third straight World Series win, they now have arguably the best southpaw in baseball for the rest of the season to accomplish that goal.

For the Rays, Skubal was a player that they were heavily linked to, and with the package that the Tigers received from the Dodgers, Tampa Bay surely had the ammo to pull off a deal for him.

However, with the southpaw no longer being an option, they turned their attention to the New York Mets and were able to land former All-Star Freddy Peralta. The Rays sent back three prospects, with Aidan Smith, Emilien Pitre, and Gary Gill Hill heading to New York.

This is certainly a major move by Tampa Bay and one that could make a big impact for the team for the rest of the season. Here is their grade for the move.

Rays Grade: B-

Jul 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While acquiring Skubal would have been better for Tampa Bay, Peralta does present them with an intriguing option for their rotation. It is no secret that the overall numbers have not been good for the right-hander this year.

So far this season, he has totaled a 5-9 record and 4.99 ERA. That doesn’t scream like a pitcher who is going to be able to potentially help the Rays in the playoffs, but the numbers could be a bit misleading.

There have been a couple of blowup performances by Peralta this year, including allowing 10 runs in a game to the Philadelphia Phillies in June. However, there have been a lot of good starts as well.

For the Rays, they were able to hold on to their top prospects in the deal and are getting a pitcher who had a 2.70 ERA for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025. While it isn’t a perfect addition for the team, it is a strong one that could help, especially if the coaching staff of the team can get the best out of him.