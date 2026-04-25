Rays Slugging Duo Puts on Elite Power Display Against Twins
In this story:
Coming into the 2026 MLB regular season, there were some questions about how much offense the Tampa Bay Rays' lineup would be able to produce.
They lacked consistency when it came to scoring runs last season, and it was hard to envision the team performing at a higher level after trading away All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe.
However, some complementary pieces have stepped up this season, such as Chandler Simpson, Jonny DeLuca, Nick Fortes and Richie Palacios. That has helped give their Big 3 of Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz some help to get the offense going.
Against the Minnesota Twins in the first of their three-game series, it was the young infield duo that carried the team to a 6-2 victory over their former starting pitcher, Taj Bradley.
Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda both record multi-home run games
Caminero and Aranda were responsible for five out of the team’s six runs, all coming via the long ball. The All-Star third baseman got the scoring started with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, hitting his seventh of the year.
Simpson had an RBI groundout in the bottom of the third inning to give the Rays a 2-0 lead, and it was extended to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth when Aranda hit his fifth long ball of the campaign.
Twins shortstop Brooks Lee cut into the lead with a solo home run of his own in the top of the fifth inning, but Aranda would get that run back in the bottom of the sixth. He hit his second home run of the game, another solo shot, to push the lead to 4-1.
In the following inning, it was Caminero back at it. He launched his second home run of the game, and eighth of the season, to give Tampa Bay a 6-1 lead.
As shared by Rays Communications on X, this is the ninth time in franchise history that two Tampa Bay players have hit multiple home runs in a game. The last time that it occurred was Sept. 7, 2021, against the Boston Red Sox when Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino did it.
The last time that it occurred at Tropicana Field was April 19, 2014, when Ryan Hanigan and Wil Myers accomplished the feat against the New York Yankees. Before Caminero and Aranda did it, the Hanigan/Myers duo was the only one to do it at their home field.
That power display helped the Rays get their 14th win of the season, putting them 2.5 games behind the Yankees in the American League East standings.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.