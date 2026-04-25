Rays Slugging Duo Puts on Elite Power Display Against Twins

Coming into the 2026 MLB regular season, there were some questions about how much offense the Tampa Bay Rays' lineup would be able to produce.

They lacked consistency when it came to scoring runs last season, and it was hard to envision the team performing at a higher level after trading away All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe.

However, some complementary pieces have stepped up this season, such as Chandler Simpson, Jonny DeLuca, Nick Fortes and Richie Palacios. That has helped give their Big 3 of Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz some help to get the offense going.

Against the Minnesota Twins in the first of their three-game series, it was the young infield duo that carried the team to a 6-2 victory over their former starting pitcher, Taj Bradley.

Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda both record multi-home run games

Apr 22, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates with Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Brady Williams (4) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Caminero and Aranda were responsible for five out of the team’s six runs, all coming via the long ball. The All-Star third baseman got the scoring started with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning, hitting his seventh of the year.

Simpson had an RBI groundout in the bottom of the third inning to give the Rays a 2-0 lead, and it was extended to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth when Aranda hit his fifth long ball of the campaign.

We could watch this all night pic.twitter.com/Nw48DVzR0C — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 25, 2026

Twins shortstop Brooks Lee cut into the lead with a solo home run of his own in the top of the fifth inning, but Aranda would get that run back in the bottom of the sixth. He hit his second home run of the game, another solo shot, to push the lead to 4-1.

In the following inning, it was Caminero back at it. He launched his second home run of the game, and eighth of the season, to give Tampa Bay a 6-1 lead.

As shared by Rays Communications on X, this is the ninth time in franchise history that two Tampa Bay players have hit multiple home runs in a game. The last time that it occurred was Sept. 7, 2021, against the Boston Red Sox when Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino did it.

Between Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero, tonight marked the ninth time in franchise history two Rays have recorded multiple homers in the same game, including the first instance since Sept. 7, 2021 at BOS (Nelson Cruz/Mike Zunino).



It was the second occurrence at Tropicana… — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) April 25, 2026

The last time that it occurred at Tropicana Field was April 19, 2014, when Ryan Hanigan and Wil Myers accomplished the feat against the New York Yankees. Before Caminero and Aranda did it, the Hanigan/Myers duo was the only one to do it at their home field.

That power display helped the Rays get their 14th win of the season, putting them 2.5 games behind the Yankees in the American League East standings.