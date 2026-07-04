Junior Caminero Carrying Rays in Midst of Historic Hot Streak

When the Tampa Bay Rays went through their lull in late May through early June, the team wasn’t clicking on all cylinders.

One of the players who wasn’t playing up to par was third baseman Junior Caminero. The star slugger wasn’t performing at a very high level at the plate, as he had only two home runs with a .268/.346/.406 slash line in the first 19 games of June.

Certainly not horrible numbers, but not All-Star level like Caminero is accustomed to putting up. His numbers since that point haven’t been All-Star caliber either; they have gone above that, putting him in a league of his own with historic output.

He was on fire through the end of June, slashing .481/.548/1.347 over the final seven games of the month with eight home runs and 18 RBI. That hot finish earned him the American League Player of the Month Award, and he has carried that production over into July.

Junior Caminero producing at historic levels

Apr 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caminero has not slowed down, as he is in the midst of the most productive stretch of production at the plate in MLB history. As shared by OptaSTATS, there has been only one player to record a batting average of at least .375, 10+ home runs, 20+ RBI and have his team win 9+ games over a 10-game stretch: Caminero.

The Rays are currently riding a nine-game winning streak as the hottest team in baseball. They have overtaken the New York Yankees again for first place in the AL East, solidifying their standing as one of the best teams in baseball.

In the middle of this hot streak is Caminero, who is tearing the cover off the ball and elevating the team’s offense to another level on his own. Over this 10-game stretch, he has a .375/.432/.1.125 slash line with 10 home runs and 21 RBI.

Only one player in MLB history has recorded the following over a 10-game span:



.375+ AVG

10+ HR

20+ RBI

9+ Team Wins



That player is Junior Caminero over his last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/3GgsoMys2y — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 4, 2026

He is as locked in as ever at the plate, showcasing once again why he is viewed as the premier young power hitter in the MLB. His performance is turning heads, leading to comparisons to Yankees star and three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge.

Caminero has a great chance at making more history, as he could be the first Rays player to be a starter in consecutive All-Star games. If it doesn’t happen this year, it is only a matter of time because he is going to be a perennial candidate to be starting at the hot corner for the AL All-Star Team for years to come.