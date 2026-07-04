Junior Caminero Receives Bold Comparison to Yankees Star
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Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero burst onto the scene during the 2025 MLB season, his first full year as a Major Leaguer.
He put together one of the most memorable seasons for a player his age in the history of the sport, hitting 45 home runs to go along with 110 RBI. People were wondering what he could do for an encore performance.
All Caminero has done is take his performance to another level. His improvements at the plate when it comes to discipline and laying off pitches outside of the zone have led to an increase in his production across the board.
Turning 23 years old on July 5, the improvements he has made with strike zone recognition are blowing people away. During a recent appearance on the Just Baseball Show, MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN had nothing but praise for the young slugger.
Junior Caminero draws comparison to Aaron Judge
He also revealed that Albert Pujols has shared a lofty prediction for Caminero. He believes the Rays star is going to take over the mantle that New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge currently holds.
“To see a young player make that sort of progress with his plate discipline is remarkable.
Albert Pujols on my podcast earlier this year said, ‘When Aaron Judge moves on, Junior Caminero is going to be the next Aaron Judge.” Olney said.
Being compared to Judge, who has won the American League MVP award in back-to-back seasons and three out of the last four years, is praise at the highest level. The premier power hitter in baseball, what makes him so special is that he is a great all-around hitter.
That is something Caminero is working toward achieving in his own right. Through 84 games, the slugging third baseman has a .288/.378/.552 slash line, a sizable improvement over the .264/.311/.535 that he produced in his breakou 2025 campaign.
The biggest difference is in plate discipline. He drew only 41 walks in 653 plate appearances last season. This year, in 368 plate appearances, he has already drawn 47 walks, more than doubling his walk rate.
Last year, opposing pitchers would find some success against Caminero, knowing he would expand the zone and swing at pitches that weren’t strikes. He has become much more disciplined in 2026, and it is showing in his production.
Tampa Bay has a bona fide star as the face of its franchise, someone who is already one of the most feared sluggers in the game and only scratching the surface of what he can do.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.