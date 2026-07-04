Junior Caminero Receives Bold Comparison to Yankees Star

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero burst onto the scene during the 2025 MLB season, his first full year as a Major Leaguer.

He put together one of the most memorable seasons for a player his age in the history of the sport, hitting 45 home runs to go along with 110 RBI. People were wondering what he could do for an encore performance.

All Caminero has done is take his performance to another level. His improvements at the plate when it comes to discipline and laying off pitches outside of the zone have led to an increase in his production across the board.

Turning 23 years old on July 5, the improvements he has made with strike zone recognition are blowing people away. During a recent appearance on the Just Baseball Show, MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN had nothing but praise for the young slugger.

Junior Caminero draws comparison to Aaron Judge

May 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) returns to the dugout in between innings against the Kansas City Royals during the game at Kauffman Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also revealed that Albert Pujols has shared a lofty prediction for Caminero. He believes the Rays star is going to take over the mantle that New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge currently holds.

“To see a young player make that sort of progress with his plate discipline is remarkable.

Albert Pujols on my podcast earlier this year said, ‘When Aaron Judge moves on, Junior Caminero is going to be the next Aaron Judge.” Olney said.

“To see a young player make that sort of progress with his plate discipline is remarkable.



Albert Pujols on my podcast earlier this year said, ‘When Aaron Judge moves on, Junior Caminero is going to be the next Aaron Judge.”



- @Buster_ESPN on the Just Baseball Show pic.twitter.com/IDoMkEtp1v — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 2, 2026

Being compared to Judge, who has won the American League MVP award in back-to-back seasons and three out of the last four years, is praise at the highest level. The premier power hitter in baseball, what makes him so special is that he is a great all-around hitter.

That is something Caminero is working toward achieving in his own right. Through 84 games, the slugging third baseman has a .288/.378/.552 slash line, a sizable improvement over the .264/.311/.535 that he produced in his breakou 2025 campaign.

The biggest difference is in plate discipline. He drew only 41 walks in 653 plate appearances last season. This year, in 368 plate appearances, he has already drawn 47 walks, more than doubling his walk rate.

Buster Olney Breaks Down the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Market https://t.co/T99LXXHiJj — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 2, 2026

Last year, opposing pitchers would find some success against Caminero, knowing he would expand the zone and swing at pitches that weren’t strikes. He has become much more disciplined in 2026, and it is showing in his production.

Tampa Bay has a bona fide star as the face of its franchise, someone who is already one of the most feared sluggers in the game and only scratching the surface of what he can do.