Junior Caminero Joins Elite Company With Historic Power Display

The Tampa Bay Rays have caught fire again recently, reclaiming first place in the American League East with excellent all-around play.

Offensively, the team is showing plenty of life, led by its star third baseman, Junior Caminero. After bursting onto the scene in 2025 with 45 home runs and 110 RBI, one of the best seasons for a player in his age-21 campaign ever, people were wondering what he had in store as an encore.

No longer playing at a minor league stadium in Steinbrenner Field as his home games, people thought his production would dip. Those predictions have been proven false, as Caminero has taken his performance to another level and is in the midst of a historic power surge.

The slugger launched his 23rd home run of the season against the Kansas City Royals. That made it five games in a row with a long ball, making him the fourth player since 1900 to hit a home run in at least five consecutive games before turning 23 years old.

Junior Caminero makes histoy with home run streak

Jun 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been on a tear at the plate recently. After hitting only two home runs in June through the 22nd, he is ending the month with a bang. A home run has been hit in six out of his last seven games, with eight total.

Just last week, against the Royals as well, Caminero hit three home runs in a single game for the first time in his career. A truly special player, he is only scratching the surface of his potential, as he turns 23 on July 5.

He is extending the gap that he has for the most home runs before turning 23 years old in Rays franchise history. On the all-time list, he continues ascending as well. This hot streak has pushed him up into a tie with Joe DiMaggio and Juan Gonzalez for No. 22 with 75 total before turning 23.

Given the tear that he is on, no one would be surprised if he breaks into the top 20, where Bob Horner currently resides with 77 home runs.

Junior Caminero is the 4th player since 1900 to homer in 5 consecutive games before turning 23 years old! https://t.co/RGN5b0b3nN pic.twitter.com/DahnnMgtVH — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2026

What makes Caminero such a special player is that he isn’t chasing home runs. After expanding the zone too often in 2025, he has changed his approach at the plate, being more selective with the pitches he swings at.

It has resulted in him doubling his walk rate, already drawing 47 this year after only getting walked 41 times last year. That has forced opposing pitchers to come into the zone more often, and Caminero has been ready to strike.

It is going to be a real pleasure to watch Caminero take part in the 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park during the All-Star break.