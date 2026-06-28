Junior Caminero Carrying Rays With Career-Best Power Surge

For a few weeks, the Tampa Bay Rays were struggling to find their footing after an incredibly hot start to the 2026 MLB regular season.

However, they have begun to find their footing again in recent days. A major reason for that has been the performance of Junior Caminero, who has rediscovered his power stroke in a major way over the last few games.

From June 1-22, Caminero hit only two home runs. During that span, the Rays went 7-11, falling behind the New York Yankees in the American League East standings. But, from June 23 through the team’s game on June 27, Caminero has heated up at the plate, and the team’s performance has taken off.

After losing 2-1 to the Kansas City Royals on June 23, Tampa Bay has won four games in a row, defeating the Royals in the final two games of the series and defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in their first two meetings.

Junior Caminero riding career-high three-game home run streak

Jun 25, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

During that stretch, Caminero has found his power stroke. After going deep yesterday in the bottom of the first inning against Jose Cabrera, he has hit a home run in three consecutive games, which is the longest such streak of his career.

In the first game against the Diamondbacks, the slugging third baseman also went deep in the first inning, a three-run homer to stake the team to a 3-1 lead early on off Zac Gallen. And the streak began with the best game of his young career.

In the finale against Kansas City, Caminero hit a career-high three home runs in the contest in a 13-2 victory. He didn’t hit a home run on June 24 in a 5-3 win over the Royals, but did go long in the 12-5 loss on June 23, giving him a home run in four out of his last five games played and six total.

He literally can't help it 😮‍💨



Home run 21 for Junior! pic.twitter.com/IECuBsRjQ5 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 27, 2026

Already the owner of the most home runs in Rays history before turning 23 years old, he is creating an even bigger gap before his birthday on July 5. He is also climbing the all-time list, which he now sits at No. 24 in after surpassing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

With 21 home runs on the year, Caminero is proving once again that he is one of the most dangerous, young power hitters in the MLB. With improved patience at the plate in 2026 compared to 2025, he is becoming even tougher for opposing pitchers to deal with.