Junior Caminero Adding to Rays Record That May Never Be Broken
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Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero was one of the most highly ranked prospects in baseball early in his professional career.
He made a cameo with the Rays in 2023 before being called up after the trade deadline in 2024, and he has been a permanent fixture in the lineup ever since. And the immense talent that led to him being such a highly-regarded prospect has translated almost instantly.
2025 was his first full season in the Major Leagues, and he wasted no time making an impact. He launched 45 home runs, putting him in second place for the most in a single season by a player in his age-21 season.
That catapulted him into first place in Rays history for home runs before turning 23, and it is a record that may never be broken. After hitting three home runs in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals, Caminero now has 71 long balls in his career.
Junior Caminero has by far most home runs by Rays player before turning 23
As shared by StatMuse, that puts him in a league of his own in Tampa Bay history. The next closest player is Wander Franco, who hit 30 home runs before his 23rd birthday, as this is a record that will stand for a very long time.
Caminero hit more home runs in a single year in 2025 than anyone else has before turning 23 in the Rays franchise history. The organization hasn’t been around too long, but that is an incredible achievement, and he still has time to extend the gap.
The star slugger will turn 23 years old on July 5, which means he has eight games to add to his career home run total. He hit four in the series against the Royals, so he is certainly capable of racking them up in bunches, and he looks locked in at the plate right now.
Caminero will also have a chance to climb further up the all-time list for home runs before turning 23. He is currently in 25th place, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is within his sights, as he hit 72. Juan Gonzalez and Joe DiMaggio would be next up, with both of them hitting 75 before their 23rd birthdays.
Wherever he ends up on the all-time list, there is no denying that Caminero is one of the best power hitters in baseball despite his youthfulness. He is now up to 19 home runs and counting this season, performing at an even higher level as an all-around hitter thanks to improved patience at the plate. A starting spot on the American League All-Star Team is certainly within grasp.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.