Rays Accomplish Impressive Rate Feat Against Diamondbacks

The Tampa Bay Rays have found a ton of success playing a unique brand of baseball that no one else around MLB has truly been able to replicate.

Their philosophy offensively is to make as much contact as possible, putting immense pressure on the opposing defense to consistently make plays. They aren’t afraid to bunt and play small ball, making the most of the skill sets of the players on their roster.

Against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 26, that style of play was on full display by the Rays. In a 6-1 win, they accomplished a rare feat at the plate. For only the eighth time in franchise history, they didn’t strike out a single time in the game.

Zac Gallen and Juan Burgos pitched eight innings and didn’t record a strikeout, with Tampa Bay being as pesky as ever at the plate. They faced only 106 pitches in the game, but did enough damage to win their third game in a row.

Rays didn't strike out a single time against Diamondbacks

Jun 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) celebrates a home run during the seventh inning against Arizona Diamondbacks at Tropicana Field. | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Doing most of the damage with a single swing was third baseman Junior Caminero. It is the second consecutive game that he has gone long, and the third time in the last four contests after having only two home runs in the month before June 22. He hit three in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

He took Gallen deep in the bottom of the first inning, giving the Rays a 3-1 lead after Geraldo Perdomo hit his fifth home run in the top of the inning off Nick Martinez. Caminero is now up to 20 home runs on the season, continuing to show that he is one of the premier young power hitters in the MLB.

Cedric Mullins also hit a home run, going deep in the bottom of the seventh inning. Yandy Diaz had an RBI single that inning, and the three-run frame was capped off by Jonathan Aranda hitting an RBI double that knocked in Diaz.

It was the 8th time in franchise history the Tampa Bay Rays did not K in a nine-inning game.



Last time was June 15, 2013 vs. Kansas City.



Luke Scott was the No. 3 hitter that night. Haven't seen that name in a while! https://t.co/0Wcvqsxa7e — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) June 27, 2026

The Rays certainly made the most of their six hits, with five of them going for extra bases. In addition to the aforementioned knocks, Hunter Feduccia and Diaz also hit doubles during the game.

Outside of the Perdomo home run, Martinez was excellent once again. He threw 5.2 innings, allowing six hits and zero walks to go along with three strikeouts.

His performance continues to help stabilize the rotation along with Drew Rasmussen and Shane McClanahan, who have all performed very well. With Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour also throwing the ball well, this rotation is vastly underrated.