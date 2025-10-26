4 Current Rays Players Who Could Make Franchise All-Time Starting Nine
The Tampa Bay Rays have had some excellent players on their roster throughout the history of the franchise. Their all-time starting nine has some incredibly talented players, such as third baseman Evan Longoria, outfielder Carl Crawford and starting pitcher David Price.
Despite their relatively short time as a franchise, there is no denying the team is loaded with talent. And, there are current Rays players who could make a push to be part of the squad in the future.
Which players have the best chance of being part of the all-time starting nine? Here are four who look to have the best odds.
Second Baseman Brandon Lowe
An argument could have been made that Lowe should have been on the team that was originally picked recently. He is eighth in franchise history with a bWAR of 17.8, but that spot was given to Ben Zobrist.
No one will argue with Zobrist being included as one of the best Tampa Bay players in their history. He is No. 3 in bWAR with 35.3. If a designated hitter’s spot is ever included, which should be the case in the future with those kinds of exercises, Lowe’s odds of making the team increase.
A third-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Lowe has hit 157 home runs in his career with 126 doubles, 12 triples and 446 RBI. If he doesn’t get traded, he will only strengthen his case in 2026 as one of the best power hitters in franchise history.
Designated Hitter/First Baseman Yandy Diaz
With 17.6 bWAR during his Rays career, Diaz likely barely missed the original list. Carlos Pena has the first base spot with 18.1 bWAR. And a strong case could be made that a flip could have been made.
Coming off arguably the best season of his career, he is showing no signs of slowing down. If he isn’t traded this winter, he will almost assuredly surpass Pena for the highest bWAR amongst first basemen in franchise history.
A lot of Diaz’s production has come at designated hitter, which could be why he was left off the list. Alas, should he end up sticking with Tampa Bay for a few more years, keeping him off the all-time starting nine will be virtually impossible.
Starting Pitcher Shane McClanahan
Catching Price as the team’s best starting pitcher will take some time. But if the Rays commit to McClanahan long-term, which they didn’t do with Price, he will have a chance to become the most productive pitcher in franchise history.
Of course, he needs to stay healthy. The talented lefty has all of the tools to be an ace, which he has already showcased. In 2021, he finished seventh in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. He was an All-Star the next two years, finishing sixth in the AL Cy Young Voting in 2022.
If he can get healthy, the skill is there to be one of the best pitchers in baseball. The injury may end up being a blessing in disguise for Tampa Bay, suppressing his price tag and making him someone they can target for a long-term deal without breaking the bank.
Third Baseman Junior Caminero
Surpassing all-time great Evan Longoria is going to be a tall task. He is the best player in the Rays franchise history, and for good reason. His bWAR of 51.7 is far and away the best number all-time.
If Tampa Bay is able to work out a long-term deal that locks Caminero in for years to come, he will challenge that standing. Only 22 years old, he is already looking like one of the best power hitters in the MLB.
In 2025, he hit 45 home runs and had 110 RBI. He had 4.5 bWAR in his first full season as a Big Leaguer. If he can improve as a defender, catching Longoria’s WAR numbers will be a much more attainable goal.