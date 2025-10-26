Which Players Were Selected To Make Up the Rays All-Time Starting Lineup?
Despite facing some significant hurdles compared to their peers, the Tampa Bay Rays have become a relatively steady franchise. They are unlikely to be big spenders like their American League East rivals, such as the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays, but that doesn’t stop them from being competitive.
One reason the Rays have been able to compete despite not having the spending power of their peers is the incredible job they have done at identifying young talent and developing them.
That is why their all-time best starting nine is filled with some talented players despite not having even 30 years of teams to select from. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report put together the list, which is headlined by arguably the best starting pitcher in franchise history.
Rays have star-studded all-time starting nine
Taking the mound for the team is David Price. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft lined up to the billing. With Tampa Bay, he won a Cy Young Award and was a four-time All-Star.
In the starting infield are Mike Zunino at catcher, Carlos Pena at first base, Ben Zobrist at second base, Julio Lugo at shortstop and Evan Longoria at third base.
Zunino’s inclusion came down to which player had a single-best season campaign behind the plate. It has been an issue for the Rays forever, and he beat out Wilson Ramos and Dioner Navarro.
In 2021, Zunino hit 33 home runs and had a 3.7 WAR to go along with a 133 OPS+.
Longoria is arguably the best player in franchise history, making his inclusion the one surefire selection. In his career, he produced a .270/.341/.483 slash line with 261 home runs, 338 doubles, 19 triples and 892 RBI.
Carl Crawford is Rays best outfielder ever
He has the most bWAR in Tampa Bay history with 51.7; the second closest is outfielder Carl Crawford with 35.6.
Speaking of Crawford, he is one of the three outfielders selected for the starting nine. Joining him in the grass are Kevin Kiermaier and Randy Arozarena.
A second-round pick in the 1999 MLB Draft out of Jefferson David High School in Houston, Texas, Crawford was a dynamic playmaker and defender. He made the AL All-Star Team four times with the Rays and was incredibly productive during the team’s run to the World Series in 2008.
Crawford would move on to the rival Red Sox in free agency. Tampa Bay definitely received the best version of him. He was never able to replicate his production following his free agency departure before spending the final four years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.