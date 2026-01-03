Rays Seen as Logical Fit in Free Agency for Former Twins All-Star Slugger

The Tampa Bay Rays have had a busy offseason so far, but there is plenty of work still to be done. With a number of free agents still available, it makes sense for them to try and sign someone to help replace production.

After a disappointing second half of the season for the Rays, the team came into the winter with their eyes set on making some improvements to snap a playoff drought. As a low-payroll team, it is not always easy for Tampa Bay to compete in the American League East, but the team has done well mostly.

A significant reason for that is their mindset and ability to trade key players before they leave for nothing in free agency. Despite a desire to improve this winter, the team elected to trade a couple of key players, Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz, for a haul of prospects.

While both of these deals brought back a lot for the Rays, it did weaken them for 2026. Now, they will be trying to find some help to strengthen the team for the start of next year, assuming the desire is still to compete.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Willi Castro as a logical target for the Rays in free agency to help fill a need.

Castro Could Help Replace Lowe

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The decision to trade Lowe was undoubtedly a tough one for the franchise, but with the return they received, it was an understandable one. However, the All-Star was one of the best sluggers on the team in 2025, and there isn’t an internal option to replace that type of production.

While the Rays could look to improve defensively from within at the position, this is a lineup that is lacking some firepower right now. While the outfield has improved in that area, there is still work that needs to be done elsewhere.

Even though there are some appealing potential trade options for the team, pursuing Castro in free agency is one of them. The former All-Star is coming off an interesting campaign in 2025, in which he struggled after being traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Chicago Cubs.

However, he could provide some nice versatility on defense and has shown the ability to be a productive hitter. While he might not be the same caliber of offensive player as Lowe, he would certainly help fill a need for the team.

