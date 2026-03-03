Three Rays Prospects Who Could Debut Some Time This Season

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting prepared for the start of the regular season, and with 10 games done in spring training, that time is quickly approaching.

Following a disappointing campaign in 2025, in which they missed the playoffs, the Rays shook things up this winter. While they did make some moves in free agency to bring in some veteran talent, they also made some trades geared toward the future.

Improving the farm system and giving it a bit of a jolt of talent was clearly the mission when they traded Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz. Now, Tampa Bay’s farm system certainly looks better, and the goal will be to grow and develop that talent.

While it is hard to predict whether or not the team will be a contender in 2026, they will undoubtedly be seeing some of their young talent make some debuts this year. Here are three prospects who could get their chance in the majors in 2026.

Tre’ Morgan

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Tre Morgan | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

One player who figures to be ready for a chance in the majors is first baseman Tre’ Morgan. The talented 23-year-old had a strong season for the Rays in Triple-A last year, slashing .274/.398/.412 with eight home runs and eight stolen bases in 92 games. It is rare to see a first baseman being able to steal bases, but Morgan is a really good athlete.

While he might be ready for a call-up soon, where he is going to play in the majors is a bit of a question. Currently, Jonathan Aranda figures to be the everyday first baseman at this point. Even though injuries or player movement can happen, Morgan does seem a little blocked at the moment.

Dom Keegan

The catcher position has been an issue for Tampa Bay for quite some time now, and they didn’t do anything to address it this winter. That could be an indication that they believe that their talented prospect, Dom Keegan, might be ready to make an impact this year behind the plate.

Due to some of the struggles offensively of Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes, it very well could be Keegan getting a chance early in the year if those two struggle.

Brody Hopkins

Following a really strong year in Double-A, Hopkins has quickly become one of the best pitching prospects in the system for the Rays. The talented right-hander has some excellent stuff, and he totaled a 2.72 ERA last season. While he has a ton of potential, he does need to work on cutting down the walks. His wildness could be a bit of a problem for him at the next level, but he could get the opportunity in 2026.