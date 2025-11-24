Early Opening Day Lineup Predictions for Rays Leaves a Lot To Be Desired

The Tampa Bay Rays have a few areas of need on their roster that they would love to address this offseason.

Outfield, catcher and a versatile infielder have been identified as the biggest needs. Pitching depth is something they will also consider adding should they be able to find an affordable option for the rotation or bullpen.

How many of those weaknesses they can upgrade, and in what fashion, will be worth keeping an eye on. The Rays notoriously operate on a tight budget, and that is expected to continue this winter despite a new ownership group being in place.

Early predictions are that most of those needs won’t be addressed this winter. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report shared early Opening Day lineup predictions for every team in baseball, and what was shared for Tampa Bay leaves a lot to be desired.

Rays predicted to only make change at catcher

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The only outside addition the team is projected to make is at catcher. Jonah Heim, who was non-tendered by the Texas Rangers, is predicted to be behind the plate for the franchise.

Two years ago, this would have been a move that excited people. He was an All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner in 2023, but his production has fallen off in both regards in the seasons since.

Alas, he is still likely an upgrade for the team. The Rays would be able to count on Heim to be readily available, with his durability and availability being the best assets he brings to the table currently.

What is so disappointing about the predictions Reuter shared is that no outside additions were made to the outfield. A team seeking power and run production from that positional group is predicted to start Chandler Simpson in left field and Jake Mangum in center field.

Rays predicted lineup still lacking punch

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Both players' success at the plate is predicated on contact and speed. Two excellent assets for an offense, but this is a lineup void of run producers. Unless they are confident that Josh Lowe can regain the form he showed in 2023, locking him in as the starting right fielder without competition is a bit of a letdown.

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, second baseman Brandon Lowe and designated hitter Yandy Diaz are back for at least one more year.

Both have been mentioned prominently in rumors as two of the better trade chips in the league. They are two of only four above-average performers the team had at the plate in 2025, so retaining them does make some sense if this offense has any chance of taking a step forward in 2026.

More Rays News: