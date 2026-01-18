Erik Neander Reveals Current Plans for How Rays Will Handle Outfield

The Tampa Bay Rays have been very busy this offseason, reshaping their roster after a disappointing 2025 campaign in which they won only 77 games.

There were a few areas of the roster that needed to be addressed, with outfield being arguably the No. 1 concern. A lineup that needed more offensive production, the outfield was amongst the least productive in baseball this past year.

There wasn’t a team in baseball that received fewer home runs and RBI from their outfielders than the Rays. As a result, the team made several moves involving that positional group, which has resulted in a new-look alignment.

There is still a surplus of outfielders on the roster despite multiple moves being made. Spring training is going to be busy for Tampa Bay, figuring out how everything will shake out in the outfield.

What will Rays do with outfielders?

Everything is up for grabs, with Erik Neander revealing that everyone is going to be in competition for playing time.

Last year, it was Christopher Morel, Chandler Simpson, Josh Lowe and Jake Mangum who made the most starts in the outfield. Right now, Simpson is the only one of that group who remains with the team.

Morel was non-tendered earlier in the offseason. Mangum was part of the trade package, along with second baseman Brandon Lowe and right-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery, who landed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-deal that also included the Houston Astros.

J. Lowe was traded recently to the Los Angeles Angels in a three-team deal that brought second baseman Gavin Lux to Tampa Bay.

One of the players taking their spots is Cedric Mullins, a veteran who was signed in free agency. In the trade with the Pirates and Astros, the Rays acquired outfield prospect Jacob Melton, who could push for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Rays have plenty of options for outfield

Ryan Vilade, Justyn-Henry Malloy and Johnny DeLuca are also in the mix for time in the outfield, along with the versatile Richie Palacios.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things play out once spring training gets underway. There will be some incredibly difficult decisions to be made because not everyone is going to make the team and some will end up with Triple-A Durham.

Against right-handed pitching, Tampa Bay looks like it could have a solid lineup in place. However, against southpaws, the group could certainly use an upgrade or two.

Will there be more players added to the roster between now and the regular season? Only time will tell, but the heavy lifting for the Rays seems to be done.

