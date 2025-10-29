Former MLB Exec Shares Salary Projection for Rays To Sign Ryan O'Hearn in Free Agency
This offseason is going to be an important one for the Tampa Bay Rays. Under new ownership, it will be a glimpse into what the future could hold when it comes to spending on the Major League roster.
Some analysts believe that the Rays are going to be active this offseason. They will assuredly be involved in trade rumors with closer Pete Fairbanks, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and second baseman Brandon Lowe amongst the most popular trade targets.
But, they could also look to spend a little bit in free agency, especially if they trade any of the aforementioned trio. Reallocating the money saved by trading those veterans into areas of weakness on the roster would make a ton of sense.
One player that could be of interest to Tampa Bay this winter is Ryan O’Hearn. An All-Star with the Baltimore Orioles in 2025, he was traded to the San Diego Padres, along with Ramon Laureano, ahead of the deadline at the end of July.
Ryan O'Hearn is strong fit for Rays in free agency
The Rays were named as one of the best team fits for him, and it is easy to see why. Tampa Bay’s lineup could use some more pop, and he can provide that from the left side of the plate.
Should Diaz be traded, there would be a sizable void to fill at designated hitter, where he is best suited. O’Hearn can also play first base and the corner outfield spots, providing manager Kevin Cash with some lineup flexibility as the left-handed hitting side of a platoon.
What also makes him attractive to a team like the Rays is that he isn’t expected to land a massive contract. Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes the 2025 American League All-Star is in line for a shorter-term deal.
He has projected that O’Hearn will receive a two-year, $24 million contract. Even a cap-conscious Tampa Bay franchise can afford that, especially if they clear Fairbanks, Diaz or Lowe from the payroll.
Ryan O'Hearn would not break bank for Rays
The comparisons that Bowden used to come up with the projection for the left-handed slugger were Max Kepler, Mike Yastrzemski and Lourdes Gurriel.
Kepler and Yastrzemski both signed one-year deals worth $10 million and $9.25 million. Gurriel scored a three-year, $42 million deal.
Projecting O’Hearn to make $12 million annually based on those comps is fair. He offers more consistency with three straight campaigns of producing an OPS+ of at least 119, and his ability to play three positions, albeit at a league-average level, is still valuable.
The Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins were named as suitors for O’Hearn, along with the Rays. If that is where his market lies, Tampa Bay should pursue aggressively, knowing an expensive bidding war won’t ensue with those teams involved as the main competition.