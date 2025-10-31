Head-Scratching Trade Proposal Sends Rays Star to Red Sox in Unfathomable Blockbuster

2025 Stat Standouts:



- Junior Caminero's 45 HR.

- Juan Soto's 38 SB.

- Josh Naylor's 30 SB.

- Jeremy Peña hit .304 w/17 HR & 20 SB.

- Logan Webb's 224 strikeouts.

- Aroldis Chapman's 1.17 ERA and 6.6% BB%.



Were any of these on your bingo card at the start of the 2025 season?