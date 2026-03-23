Health of Star Pitcher Is Key for Rays Coming Out of Spring Training

With Opening Day quickly approaching for the Tampa Bay Rays, they are starting to see their roster come together for what they hope will be a good campaign. However, the health and performance of one key player is going to be very important.

As spring training starts to come to a close, the Rays have largely figured out what their roster is going to look like. While there are still a couple of roster spots up for grabs, Tampa Bay is nearly ready to go.

Following a couple of years in a row of missing the playoffs, the team is hopeful to snap that streak. With a low payroll once again, it is going to be a challenge, and numerous things will have to go right. However, despite not spending much this winter, the team does have some good things to look forward to on paper. As spring training comes, there was one noticeable takeaway from camp, and it is an encouraging one.

MLB contributors recently wrote about the most important thing learned at camp this spring for every team. For the Rays, it was that starter Shane McClanahan is back and healthy for the 2026 campaign.

McClanahan Will Be Key

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Coming into the spring, one of the most important things for the Rays was going to be the health of their returning southpaw. For the last two years, McClanahan has been out because of injury, and after missing so much time, it was impossible to predict what spring would look like for him. Fortunately, he has been healthy and pitching well, and that is a significant thing for Tampa Bay.

When healthy, the left-hander has been a two-time All-Star and one of the best pitchers in baseball. Getting that caliber of pitcher back in the rotation will be huge for the Rays’ chances of contending this year.

If he is able to stay healthy and put together an entire season, Tampa Bay could have one of the best rotations in the league with both him and Drew Rasmussen being All-Star caliber pitchers.

While the American League East will be a challenge, the Rays are notorious for being able to overachieve compared to their expectations. Hopefully, the left-hander will be able to remain healthy and put together a great campaign. So far, all indications are that things are going well, and that is a great thing to see at this point.