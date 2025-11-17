How Mariners Signing Josh Naylor Impacts Rays This Offseason

The Tampa Bay Rays have begun their offseason, and one of the first dominoes might have fallen in free agency, which could impact the team.

Coming into the winter, the Rays figured to be a team that could look to move a veteran or two in a trade this winter. To start, closer Pete Fairbanks was seen as one of the top trade candidates coming into the offseason. However, Tampa Bay elected not to exercise the team option of their closer, making him a free agent.

While the team won’t be able to trade Fairbanks now this winter, there are two other veterans who have been mentioned as potential trade possibilities. Both Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz are coming off fantastic campaigns, and as two talented sluggers, they would likely be highly sought after if made available.

One team that figured to be in the mix for them was the Seattle Mariners. After coming off a great year in 2025, the Mariners are looking to sustain success going forward. They seem intent on improving their offense, and that started with them reportedly re-signing first baseman Josh Naylor.

How Naylor's Signing Impacts the Rays

BREAKING: First baseman Josh Naylor and the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a five-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The first major free agent to sign this winter goes back to Seattle, where he was beloved after joining the Mariners in a deadline trade. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 17, 2025

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Seattle brought back Naylor after trading for him last summer. He was one of the catalysts for the team having such a strong campaign, and he will be a fixture in the lineup going forward.

For the Rays, the Mariners were a team that has been linked to both Lowe and Diaz this winter, and the signing of Naylor could impact that a bit. While it’s still unknown whether or not Tampa Bay would deal either one of these players, the fit with Seattle is still there despite signing Naylor.

If the Mariners were looking to really go for it and improve their offense, adding Lowe and or Diaz would help with that. Even though Diaz can play first base, that position is going to be Naylor’s. However, the veteran slugger is best suited to spend more time at designated hitter at this stage.

Even though it might appear like potential trade interest in these two sluggers might not be as high, that likely isn’t going to be the case. At very affordable numbers, both players would be able to help further solidify the lineup for Seattle. It would likely have to take a significant offer to persuade the Rays to move either of them, but the Mariners have a strong system to make it happen.

