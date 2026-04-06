How to Watch Rays' Home Opener: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

Following a long nine-game road trip to start the season, the Tampa Bay Rays will finally be back at home at Tropicana Field for the first time in over a year.

It was a tough start to the season for the Rays on the road, with the team losing both of their first two series against the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. While losing the series to the Brewers was understandable, this was a team that should have been able to beat the Cardinals, and they also had leads in each of those games. Unfortunately, the struggles of the bullpen have been a significant takeaway in the early part of the campaign.

With a favorable matchup against the Minnesota Twins, the Rays were luckily able to take two out of three games to win the series. Getting that first series win under the belt was certainly encouraging to see, and the team will be hoping to build some momentum as they head back home. With the Trop ready to go, here’s how to watch and listen to the home opener on Monday afternoon.

Who: Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Monday, April 6th, 4:10 PM EST

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Television: Rays.TV, WMOR

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup:

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Like with it being the long-awaited return to Tropicana Field, it will also be the first time that Shane McClanahan pitches at home in a long time. It feels fitting that the two-time All-Star will be on the mound for this one, and he will be looking to continue to work his way back into All-Star form.

The southpaw might have taken the loss in his season debut, but he looked really good for four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. While it will take some time for him to return to form after missing two years, he did flash some encouraging signs.

For the Cubs, it will be veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon making his second start of the year, coming off a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels.

Following the long road trip and not getting a day off in between, it will be interesting to see how the Rays perform on Monday. Perhaps the extra juice of returning to Tropicana Field will help them in this situation, as it is far from an ideal travel schedule for the team.