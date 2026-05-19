Rays Have Clear Need To Address Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline as Buyers

There isn’t a team in the MLB that has surpassed expectations more than the Tampa Bay Rays have thus far.

With a quarter of the season complete, they have jumped out to an early lead in the American League East with a 31-15 record. Entering play on May 19, they were three games ahead of the New York Yankees.

Only two other teams, the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox, are above the .500 mark in the AL. It is still incredibly early in the season, but if the Rays just play .500 baseball the rest of the way, they are almost assured of a playoff spot, given how weak the rest of the competition is.

Because of that, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has listed Tampa Bay as a buyer in his quarter-mark deadline update, and rightfully so. This is the perfect time for the front office to be aggressive.

Starting pitching is clear area of need for Rays

May 18, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In the first season under new ownership, the Rays have performed as one of the best teams in the league. Capitalizing on that and becoming a true World Series contender in Year 1 of ownership would be an incredible outcome.

To solidify their championship aspirations, Tampa Bay has a clear need to address, ahead of the deadline, starting pitching.

“The front office will likely have to land another starting pitcher if they’re going to win the division or make the playoffs,” Bowden wrote.

It is not that the rotation has been bad thus far this season; in fact, it's been the opposite. But it is fair to wonder how long this success can be sustained, given some of the workload concerns that will arise as the season moves along.

Shane McClanahan looks like his former All-Star self, but this is the first time he has pitched in the Major Leagues since August 2023. Drew Rasmussen was an All-Star in 2025 and looks like one again, but his career high is only 150 innings pitched.

Rays have durability questions with rotation

Apr 21, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field. | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Nick Martinez has been excellent with a 1.51 ERA through 53.2 innings, providing much more than just inning-eating to round out the group.

Griffin Jax is doing something unprecedented, moving from the bullpen and being stretched out as a starter in the middle of the regular season. He is taking well to the change, but how many innings can the staff truly expect from him during the transition?

His move to the rotation was necessitated by injuries. Ryan Pepiot, who was thought to be dealing with a non-serious hip issue, had to undergo surgery and won’t pitch this year. His replacement, Joe Boyle, is on the injured list.

Steven Matz was sidelined for a stretch but is set to make his return to the rotation. Injuries have been a concern for him throughout his career, so adding some more insurance to the rotation should be near the top of the team’s to-do list.