Hypothetical Trade Proposal Sends Rays Slugger to Giants for Prospects
The Tampa Bay Rays are a team that will be mentioned frequently this offseason in trade rumors. They have several players who could be on the move as the front office looks to reshape the team’s lineup in search of more offensive production.
One player who has been on the rumor mill already is second baseman Brandon Lowe. Trading him seems counterproductive to their goal of adding more offense, especially since he is one of the best players at his position with the bat.
He is a legitimate power threat at the keystone, hitting 31 home runs in 2025. It is the second most in a single season in his career, behind the 2019 campaign when he hit 39.
When he can stay healthy, he can be a difference maker as a run producer in the middle of the lineup. It is exactly what the Rays need, but there are several reasons why they would be interested in moving him.
His contract isn’t too cheap with an $11.5 million club option for 2026. The last year he is under team control, Lowe fits the bill of the kind of player Tampa Bay normally looks to trade to exact as much value as possible out of, instead of letting them leave for nothing in free agency.
His injury history and waning impact as a base runner and defender make it feel as if the Rays will strongly consider making a move despite their need for offense.
Brandon Lowe could be acquired from Rays by Giants for two prospects
If that is the direction they head in, one team that could make a lot of sense as a landing spot is the San Francisco Giants. They are in desperate need of more offensive production, and second base is one of their weaknesses.
What could it take to complete a trade with Lowe as the centerpiece? One potential package could be him heading to the Giants in exchange for outfielder Cam Maldonado and starting pitcher Yunior Marte.
Tampa Bay is in need of some help in the outfield, both in the short-term and long-term. Maldonado is only in Single-A, but has some power/speed potential after a record-setting career at Northwestern. He is the No. 30-ranked player in the San Francisco organization.
Marte is also at Single-A, where he has a developing arsenal. Right now, he possesses two strong pitches to work with: a fastball and slider.
If he can continue developing those offerings, along with his changeup, he has the chance to be a backend of the rotation guy, with the upside to be a No. 3 hurler. At the very least, his two-pitch combo makes him a potentially great bullpen arm.
For the Giants, adding Lowe to a lineup that already has Rafael Devers, Heliot Ramos, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman and Jung Hoo Lee could help elevate them to the next level.
Trading away two prospects for a rental may be viewed as pricy by some, but you have to trade value to get value. Looking to improve their current product, adding a run producer of Lowe’s caliber to the middle of their lineup would move them closer to the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West.