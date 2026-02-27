Kevin Cash Reveals Rays Reliever Won't Be Ready To Start Regular Season

The Tampa Bay Rays entered spring training in excellent shape regarding the health of their players on the roster.

Only one player, relief pitcher Manuel Rodriguez, was not healthy enough for camp. But, since they began spring training, a few injuries have popped up on the pitching staff.

Edwin Uceta was dealing with what manager Kevin Cash referred to as a cranky shoulder. Now, he has provided an update on yet another relief pitcher, Steven Wilson, but the diagnosis is worse for him.

According to the Rays manager, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on X, Wilson is dealing with back issues and will not be ready to start the regular season.

Losing Steven Wilson is tough blow to Rays bullpen

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Steven Wilson (24) poses for a photo during media day. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Wilson was acquired in one of multiple offseason trades from the Chicago White Sox, along with spring training standout right-handed pitcher Yoendrys Gomez, in exchange for Tanner Murray and Everson Pereira.

A sizable role in the Tampa Bay bullpen was expected for the right-handed hurler before the back issues popped up. Last season with the White Sox, he was incredibly productive despite the team’s lack of overall success.

In 59 appearances and 55.1 innings pitched, Wilson had a 3.42 ERA and 51 strikeouts, producing an impressive 1.2 bWAR. He also had an ERA+ of 123, showing improvements with his control.

While still slightly above the Big League average of 8.3%, his 9.1% walk rate was the lowest single-season mark for his Major League career. He does a good job of limiting hard contact and the Rays will certainly miss having him out of the bullpen in the early going.