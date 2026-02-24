Rays Share Positive Updates on Two Projected Key Contributors

The No. 1 priority for the Tampa Bay Rays and every team in baseball during spring training is to make it through camp healthy.

Entering spring training this year, the only Rays player who wasn’t participating from Day 1 was pitching Manuel Rodriguez. However, in the early going, a few players are dealing with ailments.

While recent updates on relief pitcher Edwin Uceta were concerning, as he has to undergo tests for a bothersome shoulder, news is much more positive on outfielder Chandler Simpson and second baseman Gavin Lux.

As shared by the team, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on X, Simpson is dealing with a hamstring issue, but the plan is for him to get into game action Friday.

Rays receive good news on Chandler Simpson, Gavin Lux

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Gavin Lux (11) poses for a photo during media day. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Lux is dealing with “overall spring training soreness” and has been held out of games, but is fine.

That is encouraging news for the Rays because they have big plans for both players heading into the 2026 regular season. Especially Simpson, who needs all the reps that he can get to improve his defense in the outfield.

An infielder during his collegiate playing days, his speed and athleticism have yet to translate to playing the outfield. But optimism is high that he can get on track and start making an impact after working with Kevin Kiermaier this spring.

#Rays Cash said OF Chandler Simpson (hamstring) is tentatively slated to start playing games Friday. New 2B Gavin Lux has been held out of games so far just due to "overall spring training soreness" but is fine. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 24, 2026

Lux is tasked with taking over the bulk of playing time at second base in place of Brandon Lowe. Those are some big shoes to fill at the keystone, but he offers Tampa Bay versatility as well, giving manager Kevin Cash some options since he can play the outfield as well.