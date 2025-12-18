Rays Complete Trade With White Sox Centered Around Outfielder
The Tampa Bay Rays have made a few additions to their Major League roster this offseason. Thus far in free agency, they have signed two veterans: outfielder Cedric Mullins and pitcher Steven Matz.
The Rays are hopeful that Mullins can provide a spark to the lineup and a steady presence defensively. They also brought back Jake Fraley, who was non-tendered a contract, at a price tag below his arbitration projection.
On the mound, Matz is expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation and provide some backend insurance. He will help offset the loss of Adrian Houser, who agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants in free agency.
To make those additions, Tampa Bay had to make some changes to its 40-man roster to clear space. One of the casualties was outfielder Tristan Peters.
Rays trading Tristan Peters to White Sox
He was designated for assignment on Tuesday when the two-year, $15 million deal with Matz was finalized. Peters didn’t have to wait long to figure out where his next stop would be, with the Chicago White Sox acquiring him in a trade.
They will send either a player to be named later or cash to the Rays in exchange for the 2021 seventh-round pick. Selected by the Milwaukee Brewers, he was traded just over a year later to the Giants in exchange for Trevor Rosenthal.
Peters ended up with Tampa Bay via trade just a few months later. San Francisco sent him to the Rays in exchange for Brett Wisely on Nov. 15, 2022.
He has minimal Major League experience right now, spending a week with the Rays during the 2025 campaign. Four appearances were made, but he is still seeking his first hit, going 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts.
Some promise was shown at Triple-A Durham. In 555 plate appearances, Peters had a .266/.355/.429 slash line with 15 home runs, 28 doubles and three triples. He added 76 RBI and 11 stolen bases for a well-rounded stat line.
Tristan Peters has chance to crack White Sox roster
That was a sizable improvement over the .238/.344/.402 slash line that was produced across 478 plate appearances in 2024.
There is certainly a chance that he can make the White Sox’s Major League roster out of spring training. Chicago currently has arguably the weakest outfield group in the MLB, which could weaken even further should Luis Robert Jr. or Andrew Benintendi be traded.
Peters will be competing against Everson Pereira, who was also acquired from Tampa Bay earlier this offseason, Derek Hill and Brooks Baldwin.
