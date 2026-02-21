Rays Veteran Once Again Mentioned as a Potential Trade Candidate

There may not have been a team busier than the Tampa Bay Rays when it comes to making trades during the MLB offseason.

They were involved in at least nine trades, as detailed by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) in an offseason report card piece. Some of them were more significant than others, with multiple veterans finding new homes.

Brandon Lowe ended up with the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team deal that included the Houston Astros. Shane Baz was traded to the Baltimore Orioles. Josh Lowe landed with the Los Angeles Angels in a three-team deal that brought in Gavin Lux from the Cincinnati Reds.

Are the Rays done making deals? Almost all of the MLB insiders who took part in the polling done by Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required) believe they are done, but one name popped up as a potential trade candidate: Yandy Diaz.

Rays could look to trade Yandy Diaz

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during a game at Wrigley Field. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The veteran slugger has been on the trade block for what feels like an eternity. Every time Tampa Bay has been mentioned in rumors over the last few years, his name has been one that pops up continually.

Stark placed him under the tier of “others who got votes,” referring to the 13 players on that list as the usual suspects. A fitting description, especially for someone such as Diaz, who has been a target for other teams in recent years.

The New York Mets were reportedly in on him ahead of last year’s trade deadline. In recent winters, his name has popped up for teams in need of a corner infielder or just another steady bat for the lineup.

Diaz has survived this long, but given the outlook of the Rays in 2026, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he were ultimately moved, whether it be during spring training or ahead of the trade deadline on Aug. 3, 2026.

Trading Yandy Diaz would be massive blow to Rays lineup

Aug 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) looks on during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

One of the most consistent hitters in the sport, Diaz would be an upgrade for virtually every lineup in baseball. He owns a .290/.372/.442 career slash line with an OPS+ of 128.

With so few established Major League hitters in their lineup, trading the veteran designated hitter would be a huge blow for the 2026 season. There are only five players on the team projected to be above-average hitters this year: Diaz, Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda, Justyn-Henry Malloy and Jake Fraley.

However, the front office has shown that if their asking price is met, they aren’t afraid to pull the trigger on a trade. If Diaz can fetch a strong return package, they will think long and hard about making a deal.

