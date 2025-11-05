Mets Unsurprisingly Mentioned As Potential Trade Suitor for Rays Star Relief Pitcher
There are a lot of people who are going to be keeping a close eye on the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason. As is the case every winter, there are several veteran players they could look to move because of salary cap restraints.
Last year, it was starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs who was on the move. Ahead of the MLB trade deadline in 2024, it was outfielder Randy Arozarena. The previous offseason, it was starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot.
Who could it be this time around? The most likely trade chip that the Rays will look to unload in the coming weeks is closer Pete Fairbanks.
Turning 32 years old in December, he fits the bill of the player Tampa Bay has notoriously traded during an offseason. He is set to earn $12.5 million via a club option that the team should exercise even if they have no intention of keeping him around.
Rays will likely make Pete Fairbanks available in a trade
Fairbanks has been excellent during his tenure with the Rays, regardless of the role they have asked him to fill. He has made 267 appearances, throwing 256.2 innings with a 2.98 ERA and 317 strikeouts.
Most importantly, he has thrived in a late-game, high-leverage role. 90 saves have been converted, including at least 23 in three consecutive campaigns.
Alas, despite how well he has performed, it is hard to envision Tampa Bay committing so much money to a relief pitcher. That may change in the coming years under new ownership, but for now, the expectation is that things will operate similarly to how they have in years past.
Which is why Fairbanks is going to be mentioned in trade rumors constantly. However, his market might be a little more limited than expected because he will be a free agent after the season and carries a significant one-year commitment monetarily.
Mets mentioned as trade suitor for Pete Fairbanks
Big market contenders are going to be lining up for him, which is why Mike Axisa of CBS Sports has mentioned the New York Mets as one of the potential landing spots for him this winter.
2025 was a major disappointment for the National League East contenders. After landing Juan Soto in free agency to a historic contract, the team fell woefully short of expectations.
They missed the playoffs with pitching being a main culprit. The starting rotation wasn’t up to par, and the bullpen suffered far too many meltdowns. With Gregory Soto, Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers and Edwin Diaz hitting free agency, along with Reed Garrett likely missing 2026 because of injury, the bullpen needs reinforcements.
Fairbanks would make for an excellent target for the Mets. Should Diaz not return, he has proven capable of handling the closer’s role. If they bring back their star closer, Fairbanks can be deployed as part of the bridge to Diaz, along with A.J. Minter, who is returning from injury.
New York has one of the best farm systems in baseball. The Rays would love to get their hands on some of those prospects in exchange for their closer.