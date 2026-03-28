Newest Rays Produced Impressive Spring Numbers in Key Metric

The Tampa Bay Rays started the 2026 season with a 9-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day.

The bullpen disappointed, giving up eight runs in the sixth after the Rays’ offense scored six off Cardinals relievers.

Hopefully, that is just a blip on the radar for a group that was projected to be quite productive again in 2026. It will be something to keep an eye on, along with some numbers that have trickled in from spring training.

It is hard to take away most production from the exhibition season, but some metrics could certainly translate to the regular season. One such number is swing speed, for which multiple Rays newcomers and prospects showed great numbers during camp, as shared by Rays Metrics on X.

Rays players showcased impressive swing speeds in spring training

Mar 17, 2026; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Ben Williamson (15) reaches first on a ground out to second rbi against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While the sample size was small for players, it is encouraging to see so many players swinging harder during spring training. The faster bat speed a player generates, the more damage they will do at the plate.

The biggest increase in spring speed during spring training this year, compared to 2025, is that of outfield prospect Jacob Melton. Acquired from the Houston Astros as part of the three-team deal that sent second baseman Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates, he showed a major increase in bat speed.

Last year, on 134 competitive swings, Melton had an average swing speed of 72.7 mph. While a strong number, he reached truly elite speeds during camp this year with 13 competitive swings averaging 77.6 mph.

The only player who swung the bat harder than Melton amongst Tampa Bay players was Junior Caminero at 78.6 mph. That is a slight uptick from his 78.5 mph last season, which was in the 100th percentile.

Baseball Savant has retroactively added bat speed data for spring training 2026.



A number of Rays were swinging harder in ST than they did last year. Also we’ve got first-time bat speed numbers on a few prospects now: pic.twitter.com/TzBoRMXyw2 — Rays Metrics (@RaysMetrics) March 27, 2026

Some prospects who got bat speed numbers recorded for the first time also produced some eye-popping numbers.

The hardest swinger was outfielder Brailer Guerrero. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, he struggled mightily during the Arizona Fall League, but that swing speed at least gives some hope that he can produce better once the minor league season begins.

He recorded a 76.2 mph swing, which was just ahead of catcher Dom Keegan, who had a 75.7. Also above the 75 mph threshold was first baseman Xavier Isaac, who is returning from brain surgery last year and is one of the top prospects in the organization.

Austin Overn, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles as part of the Shane Baz return package, averaged 74.1 mph on his six swings.