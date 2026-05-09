Rays Have History on Their Side as World Series Contenders

The Tampa Bay Rays have greatly exceeded even the most optimistic of expectations anyone had on them coming into the 2026 MLB regular season.

Leading the way for their success is the pitching staff. There aren’t many household names on their staff, but that hasn’t stopped this group from making some impressive history, shutting down opponents with regularity.

Before their series-opening victory over the Boston Red Sox, which was an 8-4 win, the Rays put together one of the most dominant stretches on the mound in World Series history. Their staff was making all sorts of records, allowing only 17 runs across a 13-game span.

That put Tampa Bay in some rarified air in MLB history. As shared by MLB Network, only two other teams have had such a stretch over the last 45 years: the San Francisco Giants in 2010 and the Houston Astros in 2022.

MLB history suggest Rays are World Series contenders

May 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) hits an RBI triple against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The one thing both of those teams have in common that will excite Rays fans? They would go on to win the World Series in those respective years.

There is a lot of time left in the season, and there are certainly some people who still doubt Tampa Bay. They have some injury concerns on the mound to keep an eye on with Ryan Pepiot out for the season and Steven Matz joining Joe Boyle on the injured list.

Alas, through the first month-plus of the year, those injuries have not stopped the Rays from producing. They have gotten elite production from Nick Martinez and Shane McClanahan has regained his All-Star form in the last three years after a rocky start to the campaign.

The bullpen is without some key arms as well, with Edwin Uceta, Manuel Rodriguez and Steven Wilson all on the 60-day IL. But this is a scrappy bunch that is stepping up time and time again, regardless of the circumstances.

Teams in the last 45 years to allow 17 or fewer runs over a span of 13 games:



2010 Giants (Won WS)

2022 Astros (Won WS)

2026 Rays pic.twitter.com/cejsE63sZN — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 7, 2026

Timely hitting and success in one-run games have buoyed Tampa Bay’s early success. While there may be some regression in those areas, the Rays have built themselves a nice buffer as one of two teams, along with the New York Yankees, separating themselves in the AL.

This is a team on the rise with a star trio of third baseman Junior Caminero, first baseman Jonathan Aranda and designated hitter Yandy Diaz to build their lineup around.

An eye needs to be kept on them ahead of the MLB trade deadline because this looks like a group that is going to make some noise throughout the summer heading into October.