Preview, How to Watch Rays vs Twins in American League Showdown

The Tampa Bay Rays will be getting set for the second game of their series against the Minnesota Twins, and the team will be attempting to bounce back from a bad opener.

Following losing their first two series of the season, the Rays came into Minnesota, hoping to get some kind of momentum going against a Twins team that isn’t very good. However, despite it once again being a close game late, Minnesota was able to take advantage of a bad Tampa Bay bullpen and ultimately blew the game up late.

Through seven games, the Rays are now 2-5, and even if they win the series against the Twins, it will be a losing road trip for the team. While playing on the road to start the season is never easy, matchups against the St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota should have resulted in better results for Tampa Bay.

Now, the team will be trying to find some momentum, it has not been an ideal start. With Tampa Bay really in need of a win, here’s how to watch the matchup on Saturday.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins

When: April 4th, 7:10PM EST

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television: MLB.TV, Rays.TV, Twins.TV

Ben brings one home! pic.twitter.com/WSZCEsFZZO — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 3, 2026

As the Rays try to snap their three-game losing streak, they will be sending veteran Steven Matz to the hill. This will be the southpaw’s second start of the season, and the results were mediocre in his debut with the team.

Tampa Bay will be hoping for a good start from their veteran, especially considering the woes of the bullpen of late. With Garrett Cleavinger heading to the injured list recently, this is a unit that now has multiple key pitchers out, and others who are underperforming.

While there were some defensive issues behind him, Kevin Kelly got absolutely rocked on Friday, allowing six runs, five of which were earned, including a grand slam. While he really struggled, it was encouraging to see a nice outing from Hunter Bigge, who looked good coming up for Cleavinger.

The bullpen is certainly the main area of concern for the team, and at this stage of the season, starters rarely go deep into games. Despite the injuries, there is still talent in this group, but it has yet to perform up to expectations. Hopefully, things will start to turn around, as the Rays feel like a team that should have a better record than they do right now.