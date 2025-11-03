Rays Could Look to Twins As Perfect Trade Partner To Address Glaring Lineup Need
There are a few positions that the Tampa Bay Rays have identified as needing an upgrade this offseason. At the top of the list is catcher, which has been a weakness for the franchise essentially since its inception.
There have been a few one-off proactive seasons for catchers in Rays history, but they have been looking for consistent production for years. The goal remains the same this winter, with a backstop being their No. 1 priority.
Alas, options in free agency aren’t overflowing. J.T. Realmuto is the best option available, but many people believe he will return to the Philadelphia Phillies. Danny Jansen, who was signed by Tampa Bay last winter, could be brought back for a second time.
The Rays could look to the trade market, where they are expected to be very active. Designated hitter Yandy Diaz, closer Pete Fairbanks and second baseman Brandon Lowe are considered top trade chips this offseason.
Tampa Bay could always use one of them to acquire a catcher. Or, they could be buyers and look to make a serious upgrade behind the plate.
Ryan Jeffers is perfect trade target for Rays
One player to keep an eye on is Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins. Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors listed Jeffers amongst his top 40 trade candidates of the offseason, listing him at No. 9.
And, he named the Rays as one of the teams who could be interested in him, along with the Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians.
With free agency thin on backstops, the Twins slugger could be a very popular candidate on the trade market. After having a fire sale ahead of the MLB trade deadline in July, Minnesota could look to sell more this winter.
Jeffers would be a perfect addition for Tampa Bay because of how productive he is at the plate. They need offensive upgrades in the worst way, and he would provide that.
Ryan Jeffers would provide Rays with massive offensive upgrade
His slugging percentage has dipped in two consecutive campaigns, but he has recorded an OPS+ of at least 103 in three straight years. He has a career OPS of .741 and an OPS+ of 105, both above the league average.
During the last three seasons, Jeffers has a wRC+ of 117, which is sixth best amongst the 55 catchers with at least 500 plate appearances over that span. As Adams noted, two of the players ahead of him, Ivan Herrera and Willson Contreras of the St. Louis Cardinals, didn’t even play behind the plate in 2025.
Once regarded as a strong defender, his metrics in that facet of the game have waned recently. He is slightly below average as a framer and blocker, and his caught stealing percentage of 18.6% is slightly below the league average of 21.5%, too.
Despite that, he is a clear-cut starter at the Major League level. Tampa Bay would certainly give up a little bit of defensive impact if it meant adding another above-average hitter to its lineup.