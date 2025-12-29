Rays Could Target These Two Players in Trades To Upgrade at Catcher

The Tampa Bay Rays have been surprisingly active this offseason, making a few additions in free agency and executing multiple trades.

Outfielder Cedric Mullins was signed to a one-year deal and the Rays brought back outfielder Jake Fraley after non-tendering him. Veteran pitcher Steven Matz also agreed to a two-year deal to bolster the depth on the mound.

Two blockbuster trades were completed as well. All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe was finally on the move, getting traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal also involving the Houston Astros.

In a surprising deal, Tampa Bay traded starting pitcher Shane Baz to the Baltimore Orioles for a haul of prospects and a draft pick.

Rays need help behind the plate

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes (40) hits a single against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Long-term, the team’s outlook has certainly improved. However, there is another hole on the roster for 2026 that was created with Lowe on the move. The Rays need to figure things out at the keystone, but it isn’t the only spot they need help at.

Tampa Bay needs to find some help at catcher, too. Behind the plate, they currently have Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes lined up to handle things.

There are a few free agents still available that would make sense for the Rays. J.T. Realmuto would help elevate the team as a seasoned veteran. Victor Caratini would be a nice addition as a bat-first backstop.

If Tampa Bay prefers going the trade route, two potential options exist in the opinion of Eric Treuden of Just Baseball: Liam Hicks of the Miami Marlins and Dalton Rushing of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Liam Hicks, Dalton Rushing both great targets for Rays

Sep 13, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) throws out Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows (22) in the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Rays and Marlins have a good relationship, executing a number of trades. Fortes was acquired from them last year and could pair with Hicks, who provides a little more offensive pop at the plate.

Only 26 years old, he would be a nice multi-year option until Caden Bodine, acquired from the Orioles, is ready for The Show. Hicks knows the strike zone well, producing strong walk and strikeout rates.

Rushing has consistently been one of the most highly regarded prospects in baseball. He has dominated the minor leagues, but is blocked from receiving consistent reps behind the plate with the Dodgers because of the presence of Will Smith.

His bat is his greatest strength right now; work remains to be done defensively. But offense is what Tampa Bay needs more of, and they can afford to allow Rushing the time to develop the rest of his game.

