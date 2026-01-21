Rays Have One of the Best First Base Prospects in Baseball With Tre' Morgan

If the Tampa Bay Rays are going to become contenders in the American League East any time soon, they are going to have to develop the young players in their organization to the best of their abilities.

One of the youngsters who has a bright future with the franchise is Tre’ Morgan. He was selected in the third round, No. 88 overall, in the 2023 MLB Draft and has an estimated time of arrival to the Big Leagues of 2026.

He has produced at a nice level throughout his professional career, which has him heading in the right direction in the prospect rankings. Over at MLB Pipeline, they have begun releasing their 2026 rankings position by position.

The Rays have been expanding his versatility, getting him some reps in left field. That will help improve his odds of making it to the Major Leagues this year because Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz have things locked up at first base.

Where did Tre' Morgan land in first base prospect rankings

Feb 17, 2025; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Tre Morgan (92) poses for a photo during media day. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Alas, the corner infield spot is where Morgan projects to be long-term. And evaluators believe that he has a very bright future ahead of him, as he is one of the best first base prospects in baseball.

MLB Pipeline has ranked him No. 10 at the position, one spot behind Xavier Isaacs, who is also a Tampa Bay farmhand. A lot of what scouts liked about Morgan during his time with the LSU Tigers has carried over into his professional career.

His bat-to-ball and contact skills are extraordinary. He has no issues facing two-strike counts, adjusting his approach by choking up on the bat and cutting down his leg kick so that he can get himself to the ball quicker.

While certainly an excellent skill to have, if Morgan is going to stick as an everyday first baseman/left fielder in the higher levels, he needs to tap more into his power potential. His .455 slugging percentage and .864 OPS through 207 minor league games are certainly nothing to scoff at, but the organization believes that there is another level for him to unlock.

At the very least, the Rays know that Morgan has a strong base as a perennial Gold Glove Award contender as a first baseman. He is incredibly gifted with the glove, receiving an elite scouting grade of 70 for his fielding.

The combination of soft hands and quick reactions makes him a whiz defensively. That will certainly be enough to get him a shot in the Major Leagues, providing a solid floor. What will determine whether or not he reaches his ceiling and sticks around will be his bat.

