Rays Make Multiple Worthwhile Additions to Roster With Spring Training Invites

The Tampa Bay Rays have been incredibly busy recently, churning out their roster, leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finding talent for their organization.

While no Major League free agents have been signed yet, several players have been added to their roster. And, all three of the players signed have also received an invitation to spring training to showcase their talent.

At this point in the offseason, it makes sense to add talent wherever possible. There is no harm in giving players a look during the winter, which the Rays are going to do with right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford.

Rays add multiple pitchers with spring training invites

A first-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, he eventually made his MLB debut during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 campaign. His first taste of the Big Leagues wasn’t great, with a 5.57 ERA across 21 innings with 16 strikeouts.

In the next two seasons, he performed at a much higher level. Across 53 appearances and 116 innings pitched, he had a 3.26 ERA with 74 strikeouts and a very respectable 3.93 FIP.

Alas, the lack of peripheral statistics, such as strikeout rate, leaves something to be desired. He generates a lot of ground balls, but he has had a negative bWAR every year since that strong two-campaign stretch.

Given how well Tampa Bay develops pitching talent, Woodford is hoping he can get back on track with the organization. Left-handed relief pitcher John Rooney will have the same goal.

At the beginning of the offseason, the Houston Astros outrighted him from the roster. That was after making his MLB debut on Aug. 24, throwing 1.1 innings and giving up a home run to Luis Vazquez of the Baltimore Orioles.

A third-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, his strikeout numbers in the minor leagues were eye-catching. In Triple-A, he struck out about 34% of the batters he faced while with the Astros and Miami Marlins.

John Rooney is especially tough against lefties

Rooney was especially tough against left-handed hitters, allowing a .155/.282/.169 slash line in 85 plate appearances with 37 strikeouts and nine walks issued.

Along with the two pitchers, Tampa Bay added versatile infielder Raynel Delgado. A sixth-round pick of the Cleveland Indians in the 2018 MLB Draft, he has yet to reach the MLB, but has played well in Triple-A.

He has a .270/.357/.389 slash line in 1,212 plate appearances. The stat sheet has been stuffed with 21 home runs, 48 doubles, seven triples and 76 stolen bases.

Capable of handling second base, third base and shortstop, he offers excellent organizational depth for a team seeking some infield help this offseason.

