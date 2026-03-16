Rays' Pitcher Having Strong Spring Could Be Great Bullpen Option

With Opening Day quickly approaching for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team is working on getting their roster set for what they hope will be a successful campaign.

Following missing the playoffs each of the past two years, the Rays are certainly hoping to get back on track and be a contender once again this year. Unfortunately, their division is shaping up to be one of the best in baseball, and competing against these teams is going to be a challenge.

When looking at the AL East, while it might be an uphill climb for Tampa Bay to try and win, their pitching staff overall is likely going to be a strength of the team. The Rays put in a lot of work into their starting rotation this winter, adding both Steven Matz and Nick Martinez to solidify the depth of the unit. Furthermore, they also are hoping that Shane McClanahan will be coming back and be able to return to All-Star form.

In the bullpen, despite not picking up the option on Pete Fairbanks, this is a unit that still has some good talent as well. However, what the unit will look like on Opening Day is still yet to be determined.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about one player who has been impressive for the Rays this spring being pitcher Mason Englert, who is trying to earn a spot on the roster for 2026.

Englert Could Be Valuable Long Relief Option

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Mason Englert | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

As the roster continues to take shape for Tampa Bay, the bullpen is certainly an area that will likely be one of the final areas to finalize. With pitcher Edwin Uceta likely to start the season on the injured list, that has created at least one open spot.

While a pitcher like Englert has been working multiple innings and could perhaps be a starter one day, Tampa Bay could also use him in a long relief role out of the bullpen. Especially early on in the campaign when starters aren’t completely stretched out.

Having someone like Englert who is capable of going multiple innings could be very beneficial for the team. So far this spring, the right-hander has performed well, totaling 6.1 innings pitched without allowing an earned run yet in three games.

These are some strong early numbers, and that is exactly what Englert needs to do in order to carve out a role for himself and make the team.