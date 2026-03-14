Rays' Pitcher Projected to Have Another Solid Campaign in 2026

With the start of the season right around the corner, the Tampa Bay Rays will be hopeful to snap a two-year playoff drought. In order to accomplish that, they will need key players to perform well.

Following a very busy winter for the Rays, the team is getting set to finalize what their roster is going to look like on Opening Day. Despite many changes and new faces, the majority of the position battles figure to be set for the team.

One of the key areas for the team to be successful is going to be the starting rotation. This is a unit that has the potential to be very good but also has a couple of question marks. The most looming one is going to be the health and effectiveness of Shane McClanahan.

The two-time All-Star has missed the last two years because of injury and will be trying to make a great comeback. While things are progressing well for him, it’s impossible to predict how effective he might be.

Furthermore, the team also has Steven Matz in the rotation, attempting to return to the starting rotation after being a relief pitcher in 2025. With a few question marks, Tampa Bay will be relying on Ryan Pepiot to be a key piece of the rotation.

Pepiot Needs To Be Good

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The right-hander was very good for the team in 2025, and they will be hoping for more of the same in 2026. According to FanGraphs projections, Pepiot will total an 11-11 record and 4.05 ERA. Compared to his stats from the year prior, these are fairly on par with what he previously had.

Depending on the health and availability of McClanahan, especially Pepiot’s role is going to be important. If the southpaw is back and near 100%, he will slide into the three-spot in the rotation where his stats line up well. However, if he is asked to be the number two starter on the team, the Rays could be a bit outmatched compared to others in the division.

At 28 years old, there could still be some slight improvements for the right-hander. However, he more than likely peaked right about where he is now. Overall, he is projected to have another fine season for Tampa Bay, but there is a possibility that the team will need more from him. If unable to be a number two starter, Tampa Bay could be in a bit of trouble.