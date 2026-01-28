This Key Area is Major Concern for Rays' Top Prospect Carson Williams

The Tampa Bay Rays have entered a new era with a fresh ownership group that will hopefully bring some positive change to the franchise. However, this is still a team that appears to be leaning on their young talent for the next couple of years while ownership tries to get a new stadium set up.

This winter, the Rays have been one of the busier teams in baseball with a desire to not only contend but build for the future as well. Finding this balance can be a challenge, but it is something that the team has done a nice job of navigating.

Coming into 2026, they will be hoping to be competitive in what is going to be an extremely challenging American League East. If they are going to be able to achieve that goal, they will need some of their young players to step up and perform.

Similar to how Junior Caminero had a breakout campaign in 2025, Tampa Bay would love to see some of their young prospects have an impact like that on the team this coming season.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN recently wrote about the Rays’ extremely talented shortstop Carson Williams but highlighted a major concern that could hold him back.

What is Williams’ Biggest Weakness

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Even though he is regarded as the best prospect in the system, Williams isn’t perfect. While there is plenty to like about his game, with the ability to defend, run, and hit for power, there is a major concern about his being able to make contact on a consistent basis.

In 2025, Williams got a chance in the majors, but the results weren’t good. He slashed 172/.219/.354 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 32 games. Like in the minors, he showcased his ability to hit for power, but his ability to make contact got worse. In the minors, he had a strikeout rate of 34%, and that went up to 42% in the majors. That is not a good number to see, and it is something that needs to be worked on.

While the potential to be a great player is there, it is also easy to see why he could struggle with a strikeout rate so high. Making contact is important, and that is something the organization has to help him improve upon if he is going to live up to expectations.

