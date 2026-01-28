Rays' Prospect Tre' Morgan Has Unique Skill Set for His Position

The Tampa Bay Rays have had a very busy winter, and this appears to be a team gearing up for the future, with the American League East looking very competitive. Fortunately, they have a strong farm system, which creates some optimism going forward.

Coming into the offseason, the Rays were a team that was seeking to make some improvements and try to get back toward being a contender. This was a team that had some bright spots in 2025 and felt like a franchise that was better than their final record.

This winter, they have made moves that both help them in the short term and weaken them at the same time, with an eye more toward the future. Currently, the Rays have been able to establish one of the best farm systems in baseball, and there is a ton of talent that could be on the way to help soon. One of the players who could be a factor in the near future was recently named a Top 10 player at his position.

Sam Dykstra of MLB recently wrote about some of the best prospects in baseball, and for the Rays, first baseman Tre’ Morgan was named as one of the Top 10 at the position. Furthermore, he also wrote about him being the best speed player at a spot that generally doesn’t have the quickest players.

Morgan is a Unique Talent

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 23 years old with a strong season in Triple-A last year, the time for Morgan to get a chance in the majors is quickly approaching. The former third-round pick from LSU is an excellent defender, and his offensive numbers were pretty strong as well in the minors for Tampa Bay last year.

In 92 games in Triple-A, he slashed .274/.398/.412 with eight home runs, 45 RBI, and eight stolen bases as well. It is not often that a first baseman can steal bases and be a threat on the basepaths, but Morgan is a unique and athletic player at the position. While a run grade of 50 isn’t massive, it is surprisingly high for a player at the position. Back in 2024, he was able to steal 20 bases across multiple levels of the minors.

As a great defender at the position with the ability to steal some bases, Morgan could be a positive contributor for the Rays at some point in 2025. His ability at the plate will likely determine his upside, but there is undoubtedly some talent there.

