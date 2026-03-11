Two Reasons Junior Caminero Predicted for Step Back in Production

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero exploded onto the scene last year, his first full season as a Major Leaguer.

He put together one of the most productive seasons for someone as young as him, launching 45 home runs and recording 110 RBI in his age-21 campaign. What does he have in store for the upcoming campaign?

Projections are favorable for Caminero. He is knocking on the door of being the best third baseman in baseball, ranking only behind Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez in player rankings.

However, some analysts are expecting a bit of a downturn from the Rays' star this upcoming season. One of those people is Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, who highlighted two reasons why Caminero may not be as prolific in 2026 as he was in 2025: replicating that level of production is difficult, and one underlying statistic.

Junior Caminero predicted to take step back with production

Sep 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) points after he hit a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

“Caminero's offensive numbers will be down a bit in 2026, partly because 45 homers is hard to replicate but also because of the aforementioned risk points. His expected wOBA being lower than his actual wOBA last year suggests there was some luck on balls in play,” McDaniel wrote.

There is certainly some credibility to what McDaniel shared, but Caminero’s numbers on balls in play aren’t all skewed positively. His batting average on balls in play was only .260 last year, well below the MLB average of .293.

For his career, he has been below the league average with a .267 BABIP. Some positive regression could certainly eventually, especially with how often he puts the ball in play.

Caminero would love to cut down on his chase rate of 32.2%, but he doesn’t whiff a ton (24.7%, 47th percentile) and has an above-average strikeout rate of 19.1% that is in the 64th percentile.

IT'S GONE 😤



JUNIOR CAMINERO IS AN ELECTRIC FACTORY ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/SCOYIV7yg4 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 7, 2026

He also owns the hardest swing in baseball at 78.5 average mph. As long as he keeps swinging with that ferocity, production is going to follow.

There are other areas of his game, such as fly ball rate and ground ball rate, that improvements in will lead to better results as well. Despite hitting 45 home runs last year, Caminero also led the MLB in hitting into 31 double plays.

Only 22 years old, adjustments will certainly have to be made with opponents having more tape on how to attack him at the plate, which could lead to some regression.

However, if his performance thus far this spring in the World Baseball Classic is an indication of things to come, Caminero is going to be putting up some monster numbers again in the middle of Tampa Bay’s lineup.