Rays Youngster Heading Wrong Direction in Prospect Rankings

The Tampa Bay Rays made a lot of moves this offseason to reshape their organizational depth chart in the minor leagues.

A ton of young, high-upside talent was acquired, which has led to a lot of new faces being on the team’s Top 30 prospects list. There are some familiar names, such as shortstop Carson Williams, right-handed pitchers Brody Hopkins and J.T. Nichols and outfielder Theo Gillen.

Outfielder Jacob Melton is the highest-rated prospect who was acquired this offseason, coming over from the Houston Astros, along with right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito, in the three-team deal that sent Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While there is certainly excitement about some of the newest prospects, it isn’t all positive with the new-look Top 30. There are some prospects who have suffered a fall from grace, but none harder than Brayden Taylor, who is no longer a member of that Top 30.

Brayden Taylor suffers major drop in prospect rankings

Feb 17, 2025; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brayden Taylor (93) poses for a photo during media day. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

A first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, his arrow was pointing way up heading into the 2025 campaign. He was the No. 3-ranked prospect in the organization following a strong 2024 season in which he reached Double-A Montgomery.

That also resulted in him landing on some Top 100 lists across the industry, with the Rays looking to have another excellent long-term building block for their infield.

A strong showing in spring training last year had people even more excited about what the future held for Taylor. Unfortunately, his production cratered during the regular season, which led to him being left off the Top 30 list.

Through 108 games and 437 plate appearances with Montgomery, he had a .173/.289/.575 slash line. He had eight home runs, 14 doubles, two triples and 17 stolen bases to go along with 43 RBI.

Brayden Taylor gets to represent the Rays in the AFL All-Star Game. The 23-year-old struggled in 2025 after posting a 143 wRC+ with 20 HR and 29 SB while solidifying himself as a top-100 prospect in 24'. I think adding bat speed + improved PD could allow him to rebound in 2026. pic.twitter.com/7Q5yxLkpKT — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) November 6, 2025

A little bit of a bounce back was had during the Arizona Fall League. There, Taylor had a .264/.400/.472 slash line in 16 games and 65 plate appearances. Disappointingly, another setback was suffered during spring training.

While taking bunting practice during camp, he suffered a broken left thumb when he was hit by a pitch from a machine. That is an unfortunate obstacle for him to overcome after a down 2025 campaign.

The talent is certainly there for Taylor to be an impactful player; he wasn’t a top 100 prospect by accident just a year ago. But it will take some work for him to climb back up into those ranks after being dropped from the Tampa Bay Top 30 altogether.