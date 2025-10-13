Three Standout Performers for Rays in First Week of Arizona Fall League
As the Tampa Bay Rays await a champion to be crowned, the franchise is planning on what their plan will be this winter. The Rays have the good fortune of having one of the top farm systems in baseball heading into the offseason and that could impact their plans.
With a few talented veterans entering what could be the final years of their contracts, Tampa Bay might decide to move on from some of them in order to recoup some prospects and avoid letting them walk for nothing in free agency. This has been the plan for quite some time for the Rays, and it is a major reason why they have been able to sustain success generally.
As the team plans for the offseason, they have sent some of their prospects for the Arizona Fall League to continue their development. This is a great time for some players to get some extra playing time before the winter and could be beneficial for them. With the first week of the AFL wrapping up, here are the top performers for Tampa Bay.
Jonathan Russell
The 20-year-old pitcher might not be a Top 30 prospect for the organization just yet, but he performed well for them in Single-A this year and could start to rise in the ranks. In 2025, he totaled a 4-0 record and 2.17 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 37.1 innings pitched. In his one inning of work this week, he didn’t allow a baserunner while striking out one batter.
Jadon Bercovich
Bercovich is another pitcher who saw some work in Single-A this year and like Russell performed well. In 2025, he totaled a 2.91 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 21.2 innings of work. The right-hander comes from the San Diego State Aztecs and will be looking to prove what he can do in the organization. In his one appearance, he showcased his ability to strikeout batters out with two punch outs in one inning of work.
Aidan Smith
The star prospect that made the trip to the AFL for the Rays is Aidan Smith and he lived up to expectations in the first week. As a Top 10 prospect in the organization, the hope was that Smith would thrive in the AFL and that was the case in the first week.
Smith was able to slash .364/.462/.545 with four hits, three RBI, a triple, and a walk in three games. If the 21-year-old can continue to perform well, he could find himself getting into the Top 100 prospects in all of baseball, which would be a great thing for the franchise.