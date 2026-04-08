Rays Return to Tropicana Field in Long-Awaited 2026 Home Opener

Monday afternoon featured an emotional and meaningful return to Tropicana Field for the Tampa Bay Rays. It was the first game at the ballpark since September 22, 2024, their final home game of the 2024 season.

Hurricane Milton caused significant damage to the roof and other areas of the stadium in October 2024, which made the venue unplayable for the next season. As a result, the Rays needed to relocate to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, the spring training home of the New York Yankees, for their home games during the 2025 season.

The return to Tropicana Field was a milestone worth celebrating, as the repairs to the roof and stadium were complete and Tampa Bay played its first home game of the 2026 season. A sellout crowd of 25,114 was in attendance.

Major League Baseball returning to St. Petersburg meant a celebration, as the Rays held a ceremony prior to their game against the Chicago Cubs.

Rays return to Tropicana Field was special outing

Apr 6, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Chandler Simpson (14) and designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) react after beating the Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The pregame ceremony included a presentation of the flag by the individuals who repaired the roof, as well as first responders and team staff who contributed to the repair efforts.

Both St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor threw out the first pitches, while country singer Eric Church performed the national anthem.

Tampa Bay’s young phenom Junior Caminero reflected on the atmosphere as the Rays made their long-awaited return to Tropicana Field after 561 days.

“You come back in the Trop, now feeling [like] this is our building,” he said. “The fans' support was amazing. Super excited to come back to Tropicana.”

After the game, Jonathan Aranda also spoke about what it felt like to have the fans back at their ballpark showing their support.

Worth the wait 🩵



Thank you to everyone who came out to make yesterday's home opener so special. pic.twitter.com/BXFbcrv4jt — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 7, 2026

“It was just great to feel the fans and have them here,” said Aranda, through team interpreter Kevin Vera.

“With everything that the stadium went through, obviously, it’s just a great feeling. Just to hear the roar and to have them here and have their support and have their love, it makes things great for us.”

The Rays made sure to end the day on a high note, defeating the Cubs 6-4. Caminero, Aranda and Cedric Mullins all slugged home runs in the win.

Relief pitcher Bryan Baker pitched the ninth inning and was amped up after striking out Pete Crow-Armstrong to seal the win.

“It felt pretty good to say the least," Baker said. "I think that was an encapsulation of how everybody felt getting back in this building and playing in front of these fans. To get out there and seal the deal for the boys was really fun."

Manager Kevin Cash reflected on the significance of the day and the return to Tropicana Field.

"It was an important day for Rays baseball and unique for what we've gone through," Cash said after the game. "Very well done."

After the game, Tampa Bay’s lead owners, Patrick Zalupski and Bill Cosgrove, along with CEO Ken Babby and team ambassador Brett Phillips, brought Gov. Ron DeSantis to nearby Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill, where they treated the entire bar to a round of beers.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than to go to Ferg’s and be with our fans,” Babby said.

After more than a year away, the long-awaited return to Tropicana Field was about more than baseball, as the day served as a celebration of resilience, community and the Rays’ memorable homecoming to their home ballpark.